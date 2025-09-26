Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Apple Watch Ultra 3 review: Apple's best watch gets better, not different

General
Phonearena team
Join the discussion
TuGa121
TuGa121
Arena Master
• 1w ago

It is noteworthy that even the Apple Watch Ultra 3 surpasses the Samsung Ultra Watch 2025 extremely easy. Cant compare worlds away.

Like
2
Reactions
All
Quote
Charlie2k
Charlie2k
Arena Apprentice
• 6d ago

Trying so hard to justify that Apple Watch Ultra 3 has the worst batterylife in the business.


When the Huawei Watch Ultra 2, that has more features and way more advanced features, are at 10% batterylife. It will still outlast a fully charged Apple Watch Ultra 3. True fact.

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
nucnuc
nucnuc
Arena Apprentice
• 3d ago
↵TuGa121 said:

It is noteworthy that even the Apple Watch Ultra 3 surpasses the Samsung Ultra Watch 2025 extremely easy. Cant compare worlds away.

A Samsung watch works on an iPhone, but an Apple watch doesn't work on Android. Why did you feel the need to make such a meaningless and flawed comparison? Have you caught fanboy disease or something?

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
nucnuc
nucnuc
Arena Apprentice
• 3d ago

This score looks really ugly for this monstrous watch.

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
TuGa121
TuGa121
Arena Master
• 3d ago
↵nucnuc said:

A Samsung watch works on an iPhone, but an Apple watch doesn't work on Android. Why did you feel the need to make such a meaningless and flawed comparison? Have you caught fanboy disease or something?

Samsung watch full features only work with samsung here we go again with someone needing attention. Grab a samsung watch and use with any other brand half of the features wont work its useless.

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
Join the discussion

Latest Discussions

Your Galaxy S26 Ultra might actually read the room and hide its display if necessary

by Tsveta Ermenkova • 1

Google Pixel 10a needs these three features to convince me

by Abdullah Asim • 2

The Apple Watch Ultra 3 you deserve exists: Apple just didn’t build it

by Aleksandar Anastasov • 1

Feast your eyes on the sub-6mm Motorola Edge 70 in a newly leaked promo video!

by Adrian Diaconescu • 2
View all discussions
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless