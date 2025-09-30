Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Top 3 biggest issues with T-Mobile's satellite service for Android (and a big plus for iOS 26 users)

StrictOpinions
• 2d ago

Great article here! I am a T Mobile customer. I use a Galaxy S25+ and, while I live in a semi-rural area with mostly good cell coverage, I also have a home Wi-Fi connection.


I was experiencing the same annoying satellite connection issues stated in this article, text messages and all. I went to the T Mobile store, handed my phone to the rep and asked him to fix it. He said he could, on their end, opt my account out of the satellite service. He even seemed pleased that he could "finally" do so.


Well, it's September 30, 2025 and I have had to restart my phone twice in order to regain a cell signal. My questions for T Mobile are these: 1.) Why would the satellite service take priority over a strong wifi connection? 2.) Could battery optimization settings have an impact on the actual handover from satellite back to cell service if the satellite signal strength remains slightly better or the same as the available cell signal?


It's a great idea in concept, but for me it still has some serious bugs that need to be worked out in-house before turning loose this low orbit madness on unsuspecting consumers.

