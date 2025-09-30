Home Discussions You are here Top 3 biggest issues with T-Mobile's satellite service for Android (and a big plus for iOS 26 users) General Sebastian Pier • Published: Sep 30, 2025, 6:32 PM Phonearena team Join the discussion COMMENT All comments need to comply with our Community Guidelines Phonearena comments rules A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter. Things that are NOT allowed: Off-topic talk - you must stick to the subject of discussion Trolling - see a description Flame wars Offensive, hate speech - if you want to say something, say it politely Spam/Advertisements - these posts are deleted Multiple accounts - one person can have only one account Impersonations and offensive nicknames - these accounts get banned To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: New accounts created within the last 24 hours may experience restrictions on how frequently they can post or comment. These limits are in place as a precaution and will automatically lift. Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it. Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us. StrictOpinions Arena Apprentice • 2d ago ... Great article here! I am a T Mobile customer. I use a Galaxy S25+ and, while I live in a semi-rural area with mostly good cell coverage, I also have a home Wi-Fi connection.I was experiencing the same annoying satellite connection issues stated in this article, text messages and all. I went to the T Mobile store, handed my phone to the rep and asked him to fix it. He said he could, on their end, opt my account out of the satellite service. He even seemed pleased that he could "finally" do so.Well, it's September 30, 2025 and I have had to restart my phone twice in order to regain a cell signal. My questions for T Mobile are these: 1.) Why would the satellite service take priority over a strong wifi connection? 2.) Could battery optimization settings have an impact on the actual handover from satellite back to cell service if the satellite signal strength remains slightly better or the same as the available cell signal?It's a great idea in concept, but for me it still has some serious bugs that need to be worked out in-house before turning loose this low orbit madness on unsuspecting consumers. Like Reactions All Quote Join the discussion Latest Discussions Your Galaxy S26 Ultra might actually read the room and hide its display if necessary by Tsveta Ermenkova • 44m ago 1 Google Pixel 10a needs these three features to convince me by Abdullah Asim • 1h ago 2 The Apple Watch Ultra 3 you deserve exists: Apple just didn’t build it by Aleksandar Anastasov • 1h ago 1 Feast your eyes on the sub-6mm Motorola Edge 70 in a newly leaked promo video! by Adrian Diaconescu • 1h ago 2 View all discussions
