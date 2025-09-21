Home Discussions You are here I know exactly how this Verizon customer feels after the carrier screwed up his iPhone 17 Pro order General Alan Friedman • Published: Sep 21, 2025, 2:23 AM Phonearena team Join the discussion COMMENT All comments need to comply with our Community Guidelines Phonearena comments rules A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter. Things that are NOT allowed: Off-topic talk - you must stick to the subject of discussion Trolling - see a description Flame wars Offensive, hate speech - if you want to say something, say it politely Spam/Advertisements - these posts are deleted Multiple accounts - one person can have only one account Impersonations and offensive nicknames - these accounts get banned To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: New accounts created within the last 24 hours may experience restrictions on how frequently they can post or comment. These limits are in place as a precaution and will automatically lift. Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it. Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us. pauly29 Arena Apprentice • 5d ago ... Having worked inside the carriers, I can tell you this: every company is going to run into preorder issues from time to time. It’s not sabotage, it’s just the reality of moving that much product at once. Leaving your carrier over it is a bit dramatic. Nobody wakes up and decides, “Today’s the day I’m going to ruin a preorder.”Mistakes happen. Take a breath. Call your carrier, follow the prompts on the IVR instead of trying to skip past them, and talk to a care rep who can actually fix the order. When your phone shows up, remember—it could’ve been a lot worse. At the end of the day, it’s just a phone. Like Reactions All Quote Char60 Arena Apprentice • 4d ago ... Verizon also sent my iPhone to the wrong address. This after verifying the correct address numerous times. They had my street right but not apartment number. Fortunately it wasn’t deliverable because that apartment number didn’t exist. I had to wait for FedEx to eventually return it to Verizon. Meantime I have no phone. I had to give up the number I ported because it was tied to the “Missing” phone and reorder another one. It was a whole month long mess and i was charged for a month of service dated an entire month before I even ordered the first phone. That was another fight, smh after a year and a half I had more issues trying to upgrade. Wasn’t going through drama again with Verizon so left for AT&T. Like Reactions All Quote Bollopopllo Arena Apprentice • 4d ago ↵pauly29 said: Having worked inside the carriers, I can tell you this: every company is going to run into preorder issues from time to time. It’s not sabotage, it’s just the reality of moving that much product at once. Leaving your carrier over it is a bit dramatic. Nobody wakes up and decides, “Today’s the day I’m going to ruin a preorder.”Mistakes happen. Take a breath. Call your carrier, follow the prompts on the IVR instead of trying to skip past them, and talk to a care rep who can actually fix the order. When your phone shows up, remember—it could’ve been a lot worse. At the end of the day, it’s just a phone. ... They are aware of the problem. They decide to do nothing. That's sabatoge by inaction. Like Walter White watching the girl choke. Verizon sees what's happening. They do nothing. Like Reactions All Quote pauly29 Arena Apprentice • 2d ago ↵Bollopopllo said: They are aware of the problem. They decide to do nothing. That's sabatoge by inaction. Like Walter White watching the girl choke. Verizon sees what's happening. They do nothing. ... Seeing as I have been the one dealing with these issues I politely disagree. We work hard day in and out and have processes in place to help avoid and correct issue that arise but nothing is 100%. Today we did our best tomorrow we will try harder. Like Reactions All Quote Brewski Arena Master • 1d ago ... If you having Verizon problems I feel bad for you son, I got 99 problems but ordering a phone from a carrier and then expecting them to get it right ain't one.(Order directly from the manufacturer and put your SIM in it. No need to change phone plan or even go into the store any more.) Like Reactions All Quote Brewski Arena Master • 1d ago ↵Bollopopllo said: They are aware of the problem. They decide to do nothing. That's sabatoge by inaction. Like Walter White watching the girl choke. Verizon sees what's happening. They do nothing. ... (Not defending Verizon at all here.)Humans make mistakes. If you want to lower odds of messing it up and increase odds of getting it right, do it yourself. If something goes wrong you only have yourself to blame, not a giant conglomerate."Yeah, I often talk to myself. So what? Sometimes I need to consult with an expert!" Like Reactions All Quote Join the discussion Latest Discussions Has OnePlus really ended its Hasselblad partnership, or is it just rebranded: DetailMax Engine presented by Sebastian Pier • 2h ago 1 The Xiaomi 17 series is official – it wants to crush the iPhone 17, and it's being obvious about it by Tsveta Ermenkova • 4h ago 3 iPhone 17 production forced employees to work nights while their pay was withheld by Abdullah Asim • 7h ago 3 Trump moves closer to scoring a win with TikTok by Alan Friedman • 8h ago 1 View all discussions
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts:
Having worked inside the carriers, I can tell you this: every company is going to run into preorder issues from time to time. It’s not sabotage, it’s just the reality of moving that much product at once. Leaving your carrier over it is a bit dramatic. Nobody wakes up and decides, “Today’s the day I’m going to ruin a preorder.”
Mistakes happen. Take a breath. Call your carrier, follow the prompts on the IVR instead of trying to skip past them, and talk to a care rep who can actually fix the order. When your phone shows up, remember—it could’ve been a lot worse. At the end of the day, it’s just a phone.
They are aware of the problem. They decide to do nothing. That's sabatoge by inaction. Like Walter White watching the girl choke. Verizon sees what's happening. They do nothing.
They are aware of the problem. They decide to do nothing. That's sabatoge by inaction. Like Walter White watching the girl choke. Verizon sees what's happening. They do nothing.