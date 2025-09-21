Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

I know exactly how this Verizon customer feels after the carrier screwed up his iPhone 17 Pro order

pauly29
pauly29
Arena Apprentice
• 5d ago

Having worked inside the carriers, I can tell you this: every company is going to run into preorder issues from time to time. It’s not sabotage, it’s just the reality of moving that much product at once. Leaving your carrier over it is a bit dramatic. Nobody wakes up and decides, “Today’s the day I’m going to ruin a preorder.”


Mistakes happen. Take a breath. Call your carrier, follow the prompts on the IVR instead of trying to skip past them, and talk to a care rep who can actually fix the order. When your phone shows up, remember—it could’ve been a lot worse. At the end of the day, it’s just a phone.


Char60
Char60
Arena Apprentice
• 4d ago

Verizon also sent my iPhone to the wrong address. This after verifying the correct address numerous times. They had my street right but not apartment number. Fortunately it wasn’t deliverable because that apartment number didn’t exist. I had to wait for FedEx to eventually return it to Verizon. Meantime I have no phone. I had to give up the number I ported because it was tied to the “Missing” phone and reorder another one. It was a whole month long mess and i was charged for a month of service dated an entire month before I even ordered the first phone. That was another fight, smh after a year and a half I had more issues trying to upgrade. Wasn’t going through drama again with Verizon so left for AT&T.

Bollopopllo
Bollopopllo
Arena Apprentice
• 4d ago
They are aware of the problem. They decide to do nothing. That's sabatoge by inaction. Like Walter White watching the girl choke. Verizon sees what's happening. They do nothing.

pauly29
pauly29
Arena Apprentice
• 2d ago
Seeing as I have been the one dealing with these issues I politely disagree. We work hard day in and out and have processes in place to help avoid and correct issue that arise but nothing is 100%. Today we did our best tomorrow we will try harder.

Brewski
Brewski
Arena Master
• 1d ago

If you having Verizon problems I feel bad for you son, I got 99 problems but ordering a phone from a carrier and then expecting them to get it right ain't one.


(Order directly from the manufacturer and put your SIM in it. No need to change phone plan or even go into the store any more.)

Brewski
Brewski
Arena Master
• 1d ago
(Not defending Verizon at all here.)

Humans make mistakes. If you want to lower odds of messing it up and increase odds of getting it right, do it yourself. If something goes wrong you only have yourself to blame, not a giant conglomerate.

"Yeah, I often talk to myself. So what? Sometimes I need to consult with an expert!"

