Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Galaxy S26 release date: when are the new phones coming?

General
Phonearena team
Join the discussion
setting.out
setting.out
Arena Apprentice
• 5d ago

End of November / early December announcement pre-orders by mid December.

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
Phillthedrill
Phillthedrill
Arena Apprentice
• 4d ago

"when are the new phones coming." What an idiotic article. It doesn't say anything other than speculation.

Like
1
Reactions
All
Quote
Join the discussion

Latest Discussions

Has OnePlus really ended its Hasselblad partnership, or is it just rebranded: DetailMax Engine presented

by Sebastian Pier • 1

The Xiaomi 17 series is official – it wants to crush the iPhone 17, and it's being obvious about it

by Tsveta Ermenkova • 3

iPhone 17 production forced employees to work nights while their pay was withheld

by Abdullah Asim • 3

Trump moves closer to scoring a win with TikTok

by Alan Friedman • 1
View all discussions
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless