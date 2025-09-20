Home Discussions You are here AT&T is accused of being anti-competitive although unlocking phones earlier doesn't help everyone General Alan Friedman • Published: Sep 20, 2025, 9:48 PM Phonearena team Join the discussion COMMENT All comments need to comply with our Community Guidelines Phonearena comments rules A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter. Things that are NOT allowed: Off-topic talk - you must stick to the subject of discussion Trolling - see a description Flame wars Offensive, hate speech - if you want to say something, say it politely Spam/Advertisements - these posts are deleted Multiple accounts - one person can have only one account Impersonations and offensive nicknames - these accounts get banned To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: New accounts created within the last 24 hours may experience restrictions on how frequently they can post or comment. These limits are in place as a precaution and will automatically lift. Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it. Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us. NunoB512 Arena Master • 5d ago ... I use AT&T for work and T-MOBILE for personal. AT&T is definitely the stricter one. T-MOBILE lets you temporarily unlock your device or fully unlock it if your device is eligible. I actually managed to unlock my device a few times for 30 days when I went to Europe and used a SIM from there. AT&T does not provide this option, you are still required to input an unlocking code when the device becomes eligible, and there is no temporary unlocking feature available. Like Reactions All Quote kshensley71 Arena Apprentice • 4d ago ... They are the worst major carrier with the worst coverage, they have to do something to keep people. Like Reactions All Quote Shuto Arena Apprentice • 3d ago ... Why does a 13 year old need an $800 iPhone?I would question the policy of keeping the phones locked to an mvno for 12 months even when a customer pays of the balance they owe on that device. They aren't responsible for the price a business sells a phone for. Once it is paid off, they own that device and it should be unlocked. This isn't the case though. Mvno will require you to have active service on the device for 12 months whether you own it or not. I have also seen cases where a customer takes a BYOD to an mvno and suddenly it's network locked for a year as well. Like Reactions All Quote Join the discussion Latest Discussions Has OnePlus really ended its Hasselblad partnership, or is it just rebranded: DetailMax Engine presented by Sebastian Pier • 2h ago 1 The Xiaomi 17 series is official – it wants to crush the iPhone 17, and it's being obvious about it by Tsveta Ermenkova • 4h ago 3 iPhone 17 production forced employees to work nights while their pay was withheld by Abdullah Asim • 7h ago 3 Trump moves closer to scoring a win with TikTok by Alan Friedman • 8h ago 1 View all discussions
