AT&T is accused of being anti-competitive although unlocking phones earlier doesn't help everyone

Phonearena team
Join the discussion
NunoB512
NunoB512
Arena Master
• 5d ago

I use AT&T for work and T-MOBILE for personal. AT&T is definitely the stricter one. T-MOBILE lets you temporarily unlock your device or fully unlock it if your device is eligible. I actually managed to unlock my device a few times for 30 days when I went to Europe and used a SIM from there. AT&T does not provide this option, you are still required to input an unlocking code when the device becomes eligible, and there is no temporary unlocking feature available.

kshensley71
kshensley71
Arena Apprentice
• 4d ago

They are the worst major carrier with the worst coverage, they have to do something to keep people.

Shuto
Shuto
Arena Apprentice
• 3d ago

Why does a 13 year old need an $800 iPhone?


I would question the policy of keeping the phones locked to an mvno for 12 months even when a customer pays of the balance they owe on that device. They aren't responsible for the price a business sells a phone for. Once it is paid off, they own that device and it should be unlocked. This isn't the case though. Mvno will require you to have active service on the device for 12 months whether you own it or not. I have also seen cases where a customer takes a BYOD to an mvno and suddenly it's network locked for a year as well.

