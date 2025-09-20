Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Superiority of T-Mobile over AT&T and Verizon proven once again after Apple launch

General
Phonearena team
NunoB512
NunoB512
Arena Master
• 5d ago

5G on a watch is irrelevant today because only TMobile has 5G SA available and most of the world has 5G NSA. This will consume more battery when the device changes from a SA connection to a NSA connection. This is kind of like when a device is roaming and looking for the strongest frequency. On AT&T and Verizon since they still lack the SA networks they will be working on 4G, but will not bounce as much as with TMobile. On a phone the battery drain is not noticeable because of its big battery on a watch it will definitely take a toll.

Caliluvv
Caliluvv
Arena Apprentice
• 5d ago
NunoB512 said:

5G on a watch is irrelevant today because only TMobile has 5G SA available and most of the world has 5G NSA. This will consume more battery when the device changes from a SA connection to a NSA connection. This is kind of like when a device is roaming and looking for the strongest frequency. On AT&T and Verizon since they still lack the SA networks they will be working on 4G, but will not bounce as much as with TMobile. On a phone the battery drain is not noticeable because of its big battery on a watch it will definitely take a toll.

I don't think it's gonna drain battery like u said because on T-Mobile u on SA 100% percent of the time , I actually now that u mentioned it I never seen it switch to NSA at least here in los Angeles California . I haven't seen NSA on T-Mobile it's always 💯 percent of the time on 5GSA Soo I don't think the watch battery is gonna drain like u said because u gonna be on 5GSA all the time .

NunoB512
NunoB512
Arena Master
• 5d ago
Caliluvv said:

I don't think it's gonna drain battery like u said because on T-Mobile u on SA 100% percent of the time , I actually now that u mentioned it I never seen it switch to NSA at least here in los Angeles California . I haven't seen NSA on T-Mobile it's always 💯 percent of the time on 5GSA Soo I don't think the watch battery is gonna drain like u said because u gonna be on 5GSA all the time .

In New Jersey, my mobile device frequently switches between SA and NSA networks. I utilize the Network Cell Info application to monitor, predominantly using Band 2, 12, 66 NSA, and Band N7 (an extension of Band N41) and Band N71. Ideally, I would prefer to operate exclusively on 5G SA Bands, however, this is not feasible in my current location.

SKF123
SKF123
Arena Apprentice
• 3d ago

I have lost all faith in T-Mobile since a Manager lied to me on a recorded line. A chat agent continued to lie and disconnected the chat. Then a customer service rep lied to me on a recorded line. There is proof of all 3 incidents in the time span of a month

KxngSav
KxngSav
Arena Apprentice
• 3d ago
NunoB512 said:

In New Jersey, my mobile device frequently switches between SA and NSA networks. I utilize the Network Cell Info application to monitor, predominantly using Band 2, 12, 66 NSA, and Band N7 (an extension of Band N41) and Band N71. Ideally, I would prefer to operate exclusively on 5G SA Bands, however, this is not feasible in my current location.

That's not a universal jersey thing. What boondocks do you live in ? I'm in Jersey as well and never left SA...full 5G UC at almost all times

