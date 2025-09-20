Home Discussions You are here Superiority of T-Mobile over AT&T and Verizon proven once again after Apple launch General Anam Hamid • Published: Sep 20, 2025, 8:17 PM Phonearena team Join the discussion COMMENT All comments need to comply with our Community Guidelines Phonearena comments rules A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter. NunoB512 Arena Master • 5d ago ... 5G on a watch is irrelevant today because only TMobile has 5G SA available and most of the world has 5G NSA. This will consume more battery when the device changes from a SA connection to a NSA connection. This is kind of like when a device is roaming and looking for the strongest frequency. On AT&T and Verizon since they still lack the SA networks they will be working on 4G, but will not bounce as much as with TMobile. On a phone the battery drain is not noticeable because of its big battery on a watch it will definitely take a toll. Like Reactions All Quote Caliluvv Arena Apprentice • 5d ago ↵NunoB512 said: 5G on a watch is irrelevant today because only TMobile has 5G SA available and most of the world has 5G NSA. This will consume more battery when the device changes from a SA connection to a NSA connection. This is kind of like when a device is roaming and looking for the strongest frequency. On AT&T and Verizon since they still lack the SA networks they will be working on 4G, but will not bounce as much as with TMobile. On a phone the battery drain is not noticeable because of its big battery on a watch it will definitely take a toll. ... I don't think it's gonna drain battery like u said because on T-Mobile u on SA 100% percent of the time , I actually now that u mentioned it I never seen it switch to NSA at least here in los Angeles California . I haven't seen NSA on T-Mobile it's always 💯 percent of the time on 5GSA Soo I don't think the watch battery is gonna drain like u said because u gonna be on 5GSA all the time . Like 1 Reactions All Quote NunoB512 Arena Master • 5d ago ↵Caliluvv said: I don't think it's gonna drain battery like u said because on T-Mobile u on SA 100% percent of the time , I actually now that u mentioned it I never seen it switch to NSA at least here in los Angeles California . I haven't seen NSA on T-Mobile it's always 💯 percent of the time on 5GSA Soo I don't think the watch battery is gonna drain like u said because u gonna be on 5GSA all the time . ... In New Jersey, my mobile device frequently switches between SA and NSA networks. I utilize the Network Cell Info application to monitor, predominantly using Band 2, 12, 66 NSA, and Band N7 (an extension of Band N41) and Band N71. Ideally, I would prefer to operate exclusively on 5G SA Bands, however, this is not feasible in my current location. Like Reactions All Quote SKF123 Arena Apprentice • 3d ago ... I have lost all faith in T-Mobile since a Manager lied to me on a recorded line. A chat agent continued to lie and disconnected the chat. Then a customer service rep lied to me on a recorded line. There is proof of all 3 incidents in the time span of a month Like Reactions All Quote KxngSav Arena Apprentice • 3d ago ↵NunoB512 said: In New Jersey, my mobile device frequently switches between SA and NSA networks. I utilize the Network Cell Info application to monitor, predominantly using Band 2, 12, 66 NSA, and Band N7 (an extension of Band N41) and Band N71. Ideally, I would prefer to operate exclusively on 5G SA Bands, however, this is not feasible in my current location. ... That's not a universal jersey thing. What boondocks do you live in ? 