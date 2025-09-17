Home Discussions You are here Google's mandate eliminates "ugly" Android home screens General Alan Friedman • Published: Sep 17, 2025, 8:36 AM Phonearena team Join the discussion COMMENT All comments need to comply with our Community Guidelines Phonearena comments rules A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter. Things that are NOT allowed: Off-topic talk - you must stick to the subject of discussion Trolling - see a description Flame wars Offensive, hate speech - if you want to say something, say it politely Spam/Advertisements - these posts are deleted Multiple accounts - one person can have only one account Impersonations and offensive nicknames - these accounts get banned To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: New accounts created within the last 24 hours may experience restrictions on how frequently they can post or comment. These limits are in place as a precaution and will automatically lift. Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it. Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us. Augustine Arena Master • 1w ago ... Material Design itself is butt ugly. I want KitKat back! Like 1 Reactions All Quote Sim2er Arena Apprentice • 1w ago ... User control is a good thing, but google's tightening grip on android is not. Like 6 Reactions All Quote JacksonCampbell Arena Apprentice • 1w ago ... You can tell the 3rd party utilities because they didn't have it. They stuck out in a good way, because while they didn't have all those appearance features, they are excellent open source apps. Like 1 Reactions All Quote damienbamien Arena Apprentice • 1w ago ↵Sim2er said: User control is a good thing, but google's tightening grip on android is not. ... agreed, i use themed icons and having all of my apps match on the homescreen would be a delight for me personally, but it feels like google is cracking down a little too hard on their mandates. the thing i love most about android is freedom, i dont want that to change Like 2 Reactions All Quote Skizzo Arena Apprentice • 1w ago ↵Augustine said: Material Design itself is butt ugly. I want KitKat back! ... I hear you, but this is exactly why third-party launchers are great! You can decide exactly how your screens/icons/lock screen/app drawer all look and feel. I'm still mourning the loss of Nova Launcher... Like 1 Reactions All Quote Flatline Arena Apprentice • 1w ago ... The obsession Google has with App icons is seriously unhealthy. Combine that with their Company wide A.D.D. and they're becoming a laughing stock. Like Reactions All Quote Brewski Arena Master • 1w ago ... I would never want my apps to all be the same color. I prefer them in the color of the actual company's trademarked logo. Because I'm already familiar with that company and it's logo/icon. Sometimes I need to get to an app quickly and I just glance at the screen because I need the green one in the bottom corner, or the blue one on top. If the only thing you have to differentiate an app icon is the text contained within it, it will cause unnecessary wrong clicks at worst, and taking longer to find the one you want at best. Like 1 Reactions All Quote Morbidmind Arena Apprentice • 1w agoedited ... As far as I'm concerned Google can do whatever they want as long as I retain the option to opt out of their stupid ass s**t.Don't take away our ability to customize things our own way and who cares what they think is best.I allways pic icon packs where they all look a little unique Because for me it makis it easier to distinguish between them ... Like Reactions All Quote Piereligio Arena Apprentice • 6d ago ... This is good news. It's up to developers, it's not going to change what we can do as users. It's going to guarantee a good icon theming on pixels and whoever else uses material you on their skin. Like Reactions All Quote Join the discussion Latest Discussions Has OnePlus really ended its Hasselblad partnership, or is it just rebranded: DetailMax Engine presented by Sebastian Pier • 2h ago 1 The Xiaomi 17 series is official – it wants to crush the iPhone 17, and it's being obvious about it by Tsveta Ermenkova • 4h ago 3 iPhone 17 production forced employees to work nights while their pay was withheld by Abdullah Asim • 7h ago 3 Trump moves closer to scoring a win with TikTok by Alan Friedman • 8h ago 1 View all discussions
User control is a good thing, but google's tightening grip on android is not.
Material Design itself is butt ugly. I want KitKat back!