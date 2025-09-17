Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Google's mandate eliminates "ugly" Android home screens

General
Phonearena team
Join the discussion
Augustine
Augustine
Arena Master
• 1w ago

Material Design itself is butt ugly. I want KitKat back!

Like
1
Reactions
All
Quote
Sim2er
Sim2er
Arena Apprentice
• 1w ago

User control is a good thing, but google's tightening grip on android is not.

Like
6
Reactions
All
Quote
JacksonCampbell
JacksonCampbell
Arena Apprentice
• 1w ago

You can tell the 3rd party utilities because they didn't have it. They stuck out in a good way, because while they didn't have all those appearance features, they are excellent open source apps.

Like
1
Reactions
All
Quote
damienbamien
damienbamien
Arena Apprentice
• 1w ago
↵Sim2er said:

User control is a good thing, but google's tightening grip on android is not.

agreed, i use themed icons and having all of my apps match on the homescreen would be a delight for me personally, but it feels like google is cracking down a little too hard on their mandates. the thing i love most about android is freedom, i dont want that to change

Like
2
Reactions
All
Quote
Skizzo
Skizzo
Arena Apprentice
• 1w ago
↵Augustine said:

Material Design itself is butt ugly. I want KitKat back!

I hear you, but this is exactly why third-party launchers are great! You can decide exactly how your screens/icons/lock screen/app drawer all look and feel. I'm still mourning the loss of Nova Launcher...

Like
1
Reactions
All
Quote
Flatline
Flatline
Arena Apprentice
• 1w ago

The obsession Google has with App icons is seriously unhealthy. Combine that with their Company wide A.D.D. and they're becoming a laughing stock.

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
Brewski
Brewski
Arena Master
• 1w ago

I would never want my apps to all be the same color. I prefer them in the color of the actual company's trademarked logo. Because I'm already familiar with that company and it's logo/icon. Sometimes I need to get to an app quickly and I just glance at the screen because I need the green one in the bottom corner, or the blue one on top. If the only thing you have to differentiate an app icon is the text contained within it, it will cause unnecessary wrong clicks at worst, and taking longer to find the one you want at best.

Like
1
Reactions
All
Quote
Morbidmind
Morbidmind
Arena Apprentice
• 1w agoedited

As far as I'm concerned Google can do whatever they want as long as I retain the option to opt out of their stupid ass s**t.

Don't take away our ability to customize things our own way and who cares what they think is best.

I allways pic icon packs where they all look a little unique Because for me it makis it easier to distinguish between them ...

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
Piereligio
Piereligio
Arena Apprentice
• 6d ago

This is good news. It's up to developers, it's not going to change what we can do as users. It's going to guarantee a good icon theming on pixels and whoever else uses material you on their skin.

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
Join the discussion

Latest Discussions

Has OnePlus really ended its Hasselblad partnership, or is it just rebranded: DetailMax Engine presented

by Sebastian Pier • 1

The Xiaomi 17 series is official – it wants to crush the iPhone 17, and it's being obvious about it

by Tsveta Ermenkova • 3

iPhone 17 production forced employees to work nights while their pay was withheld

by Abdullah Asim • 3

Trump moves closer to scoring a win with TikTok

by Alan Friedman • 1
View all discussions
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless