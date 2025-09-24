Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Google is pushing its AI-powered age verification to more YouTube users

ErikOiseaux
• 1d ago

This is all BS. It is 100% about taking away your anonymity online. UK already arresting people for posting certain things online that don’t align with liberal agendas.


Facebook was trying to force me to identify myself when I was trying to make a new account to use Facebook market - I decided not to give them that info - I can sell stuff on Craigslist instead.


im not giving into this. I feel like those that are are going to regret it in the near future. I don’t trust these big corp with my data, I don’t trust the government with anything beyond necessary identification. And I can live without YouTube if I have to.

Squahooz
• 1d ago

This is THE dumbest thing ever. "Contact an adult to verify your age to watch this video" is the DUMBEST s**t i've ever seen. I'm not giving you a picture of my photo ID, drivers license, OR my passport to watch f**king youtube videos ONLINE. Stop with the regulations of virtual videos. They're requiring too much now and it's time to boycott. Too much censorship and control. Stopped using facebook for this same reason time for youtube. So frustrating. Literally makes a burning sensation in my chest with how much it pisses me off.

Squahooz
• 1d ago
spot on with everything you said.

tokuzumi
• 23h ago

If only AI could get YouTube to show me things I actually want to watch. I spend most of my time on YouTube clicking "Don't recommend channel." Next time I go in, similar videos to the ones I don't want are still there.

