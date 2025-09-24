Home Discussions You are here Google is pushing its AI-powered age verification to more YouTube users General Ilia Temelkov • Published: Sep 24, 2025, 8:01 PM Phonearena team Join the discussion COMMENT All comments need to comply with our Community Guidelines Phonearena comments rules A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter. Things that are NOT allowed: Off-topic talk - you must stick to the subject of discussion Trolling - see a description Flame wars Offensive, hate speech - if you want to say something, say it politely Spam/Advertisements - these posts are deleted Multiple accounts - one person can have only one account Impersonations and offensive nicknames - these accounts get banned To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: New accounts created within the last 24 hours may experience restrictions on how frequently they can post or comment. These limits are in place as a precaution and will automatically lift. Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it. Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us. ErikOiseaux Arena Master • 1d ago ... This is all BS. It is 100% about taking away your anonymity online. UK already arresting people for posting certain things online that don’t align with liberal agendas. Facebook was trying to force me to identify myself when I was trying to make a new account to use Facebook market - I decided not to give them that info - I can sell stuff on Craigslist instead. im not giving into this. I feel like those that are are going to regret it in the near future. I don’t trust these big corp with my data, I don’t trust the government with anything beyond necessary identification. And I can live without YouTube if I have to. Like 1 Reactions All Quote Squahooz Arena Apprentice • 1d ago ... This is THE dumbest thing ever. "Contact an adult to verify your age to watch this video" is the DUMBEST s**t i've ever seen. I'm not giving you a picture of my photo ID, drivers license, OR my passport to watch f**king youtube videos ONLINE. Stop with the regulations of virtual videos. They're requiring too much now and it's time to boycott. Too much censorship and control. Stopped using facebook for this same reason time for youtube. So frustrating. Literally makes a burning sensation in my chest with how much it pisses me off. Like 1 Reactions All Quote Squahooz Arena Apprentice • 1d ago ↵ErikOiseaux said: This is all BS. It is 100% about taking away your anonymity online. UK already arresting people for posting certain things online that don’t align with liberal agendas. Facebook was trying to force me to identify myself when I was trying to make a new account to use Facebook market - I decided not to give them that info - I can sell stuff on Craigslist instead. im not giving into this. I feel like those that are are going to regret it in the near future. I don’t trust these big corp with my data, I don’t trust the government with anything beyond necessary identification. And I can live without YouTube if I have to. ... spot on with everything you said. Like 1 Reactions All Quote tokuzumi Arena Master • 23h ago ... If only AI could get YouTube to show me things I actually want to watch. I spend most of my time on YouTube clicking "Don't recommend channel." Next time I go in, similar videos to the ones I don't want are still there. Like Reactions All Quote Join the discussion Latest Discussions Has OnePlus really ended its Hasselblad partnership, or is it just rebranded: DetailMax Engine presented by Sebastian Pier • 2h ago 1 The Xiaomi 17 series is official – it wants to crush the iPhone 17, and it's being obvious about it by Tsveta Ermenkova • 4h ago 3 iPhone 17 production forced employees to work nights while their pay was withheld by Abdullah Asim • 7h ago 3 Trump moves closer to scoring a win with TikTok by Alan Friedman • 8h ago 1 View all discussions
