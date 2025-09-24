Home Discussions You are here Verizon is finally a worthy 5G competitor to T-Mobile General Anam Hamid • Published: Sep 24, 2025, 11:11 PM Phonearena team Join the discussion COMMENT All comments need to comply with our Community Guidelines Phonearena comments rules A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter. Things that are NOT allowed: Off-topic talk - you must stick to the subject of discussion Trolling - see a description Flame wars Offensive, hate speech - if you want to say something, say it politely Spam/Advertisements - these posts are deleted Multiple accounts - one person can have only one account Impersonations and offensive nicknames - these accounts get banned To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: New accounts created within the last 24 hours may experience restrictions on how frequently they can post or comment. These limits are in place as a precaution and will automatically lift. Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it. Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us. Input49 Arena Apprentice • 1d ago ... Anyone know if 5GSA will he included with Visible? Like 1 Reactions All Quote Caliluvv Arena Apprentice • 1d agoedited ↵Input49 said: Anyone know if 5GSA will he included with Visible? ... This what I wanna know too . As I have visible myself on the visible+ pro plan the most expensive plan which don't throttle or slow down . I live here in los Angeles California and I noticed even tho my visible phone is always on NSA and my sister's T-Mobile phone is on SA speed tests are always around the same or sometimes faster on visible. . If T-Mobile gets 300-500 on 5GSA , visible also gets 300-500 on 5GNSA. yesterday I was running speeds tests all over East LA on both . And in some areas visible was faster . Some areas of East LA even tho T-Mobile has 5GSA speeds were around 250ish. down and 20 up . While visible with 5GNSA was getting 430 down and 40 up in the exact same area it was faster . Which I think is hilarious cuz supposedly 5GSA is "supposed" to be faster than 5GNSA . But visible with 5GNSA was faster in a lot of areas were T-Mobile had 5GSA also I noticed I'm on C-BAND on visible 99% percent of the time now Verizon covered all of LA on n3700 C band now ! And like I said it's sometimes even faster than T-Mobile n41 Like Reactions All Quote jj10555 Arena Apprentice • 1d ago ... They have coverage in ONE state. That's a competitor? Don't get me wrong, T Mos 5G SA is garbage in most areas but this doesn't make Verizon a competitor. The coverage on Phone Arenas stories is about as accurate as T Mobiles garbage coverage maps. Like Reactions All Quote 12sag02 Arena Apprentice • 23h ago ... Is this pro article tied into the big red Verizon banner on site? Like Reactions All Quote thingfuture Arena Apprentice • 12h ago ... Your average end user who doesn't know the difference between NSA and SA 5G won't care and the only thing that matters to them is that their cellphone service works in the areas they're at the most like home and work or school. Like Reactions All Quote Join the discussion Latest Discussions Has OnePlus really ended its Hasselblad partnership, or is it just rebranded: DetailMax Engine presented by Sebastian Pier • 2h ago 1 The Xiaomi 17 series is official – it wants to crush the iPhone 17, and it's being obvious about it by Tsveta Ermenkova • 4h ago 3 iPhone 17 production forced employees to work nights while their pay was withheld by Abdullah Asim • 7h ago 3 Trump moves closer to scoring a win with TikTok by Alan Friedman • 9h ago 1 View all discussions
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts:
Anyone know if 5GSA will he included with Visible?