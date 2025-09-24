Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Verizon is finally a worthy 5G competitor to T-Mobile

Phonearena team
Input49
Input49
Arena Apprentice
• 1d ago

Anyone know if 5GSA will he included with Visible?

Caliluvv
Caliluvv
Arena Apprentice
• 1d agoedited
↵Input49 said:

Anyone know if 5GSA will he included with Visible?

This what I wanna know too . As I have visible myself on the visible+ pro plan the most expensive plan which don't throttle or slow down . I live here in los Angeles California and I noticed even tho my visible phone is always on NSA and my sister's T-Mobile phone is on SA speed tests are always around the same or sometimes faster on visible. . If T-Mobile gets 300-500 on 5GSA , visible also gets 300-500 on 5GNSA. yesterday I was running speeds tests all over East LA on both . And in some areas visible was faster . Some areas of East LA even tho T-Mobile has 5GSA speeds were around 250ish. down and 20 up . While visible with 5GNSA was getting 430 down and 40 up in the exact same area it was faster . Which I think is hilarious cuz supposedly 5GSA is "supposed" to be faster than 5GNSA . But visible with 5GNSA was faster in a lot of areas were T-Mobile had 5GSA also I noticed I'm on C-BAND on visible 99% percent of the time now Verizon covered all of LA on n3700 C band now ! And like I said it's sometimes even faster than T-Mobile n41

jj10555
jj10555
Arena Apprentice
• 1d ago

They have coverage in ONE state. That's a competitor? Don't get me wrong, T Mos 5G SA is garbage in most areas but this doesn't make Verizon a competitor. The coverage on Phone Arenas stories is about as accurate as T Mobiles garbage coverage maps.

12sag02
12sag02
Arena Apprentice
• 23h ago

Is this pro article tied into the big red Verizon banner on site?

thingfuture
thingfuture
Arena Apprentice
• 12h ago

Your average end user who doesn't know the difference between NSA and SA 5G won't care and the only thing that matters to them is that their cellphone service works in the areas they're at the most like home and work or school.

