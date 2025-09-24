Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Apple says there are no scratches on the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone Air display models

Phonearena team
pacattack81
pacattack81
• 1d ago
• 1d ago

Tuga says no big deal. His phone doesn't have the issue. I thought say it before he did.

J2017
J2017
• 1d ago
• 1d ago
↵pacattack81 said:

Tuga says no big deal. His phone doesn't have the issue. I thought say it before he did.

The new iphones are scratch proof! You guys are just a bunch of Apple haters!

stolerik
stolerik
• 1d ago
• 1d ago

You are scratching it wrong

VeliKaraca97
VeliKaraca97
• 1d ago
• 1d ago

I don't know is that scratches or not, but i'm using 16 Pro Max White naked, no protector or case at all, and it's just fine. No scratches, no problems, no aynything. The thing i see on the 17 is completely different story. I was about to pre-order 17 Pro Max for my wife but when i saw those scratches i bought 16 Pro Max like mine and it's just fine without case. 16 Pro durable as hell, felt on the ground few times - no scratch on the frame, display, looks like brand new. Case and protector are mandatory for 17 line and i don't like protectors of any kind so i simply won't buy one. Hope they fix this mess in 18s becuase it's horrible.

pacattack81
pacattack81
• 1d ago
• 1d ago
↵J2017 said:

The new iphones are scratch proof! You guys are just a bunch of Apple haters!

Wahhhhh. Unless you use magsafe.

TuGa121
TuGa121
• 23h agoedited
• 23h agoedited
↵pacattack81 said:

Tuga says no big deal. His phone doesn't have the issue. I thought say it before he did.

Your correct no issue at all here is a pic for u as u can see both 17 pro max and z fold 7 in the cases from day one.

https://i.postimg.cc/50DCyN4V/P-20250925-081300.jpg

You must think im a android fan girl like people here lol.

NunoB512
NunoB512
• 23h ago
• 23h ago

I think people are holding the devices wrong, or "Go buy a Case". This is just nuts, the excuses.

Brewski
Brewski
• 21h ago
• 21h ago

@unitedhybrid


"You're holding it wrong." (iPhone 4 - 2010, '#antennagate')

"There are no scratches." (iPhone 17 - 2025 '#scratchgate 4.0?' I lost count how many.)


Apple, always innovating!

NunoB512
NunoB512
• 18h ago
• 18h ago
↵Brewski said:

@unitedhybrid


"You're holding it wrong." (iPhone 4 - 2010, '#antennagate')

"There are no scratches." (iPhone 17 - 2025 '#scratchgate 4.0?' I lost count how many.)


Apple, always innovating!

Facts are Facts

