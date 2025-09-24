Home Discussions You are here Apple says there are no scratches on the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone Air display models General Alan Friedman • Published: Sep 24, 2025, 9:00 PM Phonearena team Join the discussion COMMENT All comments need to comply with our Community Guidelines Phonearena comments rules A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter. Things that are NOT allowed: Off-topic talk - you must stick to the subject of discussion Trolling - see a description Flame wars Offensive, hate speech - if you want to say something, say it politely Spam/Advertisements - these posts are deleted Multiple accounts - one person can have only one account Impersonations and offensive nicknames - these accounts get banned To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: New accounts created within the last 24 hours may experience restrictions on how frequently they can post or comment. These limits are in place as a precaution and will automatically lift. Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it. Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us. pacattack81 Arena Apprentice • 1d ago ... Tuga says no big deal. His phone doesn't have the issue. I thought say it before he did. Like 6 Reactions All Quote J2017 Arena Master • 1d ago ↵pacattack81 said: Tuga says no big deal. His phone doesn't have the issue. I thought say it before he did. ... The new iphones are scratch proof! You guys are just a bunch of Apple haters! Like 3 Reactions All Quote stolerik Arena Apprentice • 1d ago ... You are scratching it wrong Like 2 Reactions All Quote VeliKaraca97 Arena Apprentice • 1d ago ... I don't know is that scratches or not, but i'm using 16 Pro Max White naked, no protector or case at all, and it's just fine. No scratches, no problems, no aynything. The thing i see on the 17 is completely different story. I was about to pre-order 17 Pro Max for my wife but when i saw those scratches i bought 16 Pro Max like mine and it's just fine without case. 16 Pro durable as hell, felt on the ground few times - no scratch on the frame, display, looks like brand new. Case and protector are mandatory for 17 line and i don't like protectors of any kind so i simply won't buy one. Hope they fix this mess in 18s becuase it's horrible. Like Reactions All Quote pacattack81 Arena Apprentice • 1d ago ↵J2017 said: The new iphones are scratch proof! You guys are just a bunch of Apple haters! ... Wahhhhh. Unless you use magsafe. Like 1 Reactions All Quote TuGa121 Arena Master • 23h agoedited ↵pacattack81 said: Tuga says no big deal. His phone doesn't have the issue. I thought say it before he did. ... Your correct no issue at all here is a pic for u as u can see both 17 pro max and z fold 7 in the cases from day one.https://i.postimg.cc/50DCyN4V/P-20250925-081300.jpgYou must think im a android fan girl like people here lol. Like Reactions All Quote NunoB512 Arena Master • 23h ago ... I think people are holding the devices wrong, or "Go buy a Case". This is just nuts, the excuses. Like 1 Reactions All Quote Brewski Arena Master • 21h ago ... @unitedhybrid"You're holding it wrong." (iPhone 4 - 2010, '#antennagate')"There are no scratches." (iPhone 17 - 2025 '#scratchgate 4.0?' I lost count how many.)Apple, always innovating! Like 1 Reactions All Quote NunoB512 Arena Master • 18h ago ↵Brewski said: @unitedhybrid"You're holding it wrong." (iPhone 4 - 2010, '#antennagate')"There are no scratches." (iPhone 17 - 2025 '#scratchgate 4.0?' I lost count how many.)Apple, always innovating! ... Facts are Facts Like Reactions All Quote Join the discussion Latest Discussions Has OnePlus really ended its Hasselblad partnership, or is it just rebranded: DetailMax Engine presented by Sebastian Pier • 2h ago 1 The Xiaomi 17 series is official – it wants to crush the iPhone 17, and it's being obvious about it by Tsveta Ermenkova • 4h ago 3 iPhone 17 production forced employees to work nights while their pay was withheld by Abdullah Asim • 7h ago 3 Trump moves closer to scoring a win with TikTok by Alan Friedman • 8h ago 1 View all discussions
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts:
Tuga says no big deal. His phone doesn't have the issue. I thought say it before he did.
The new iphones are scratch proof! You guys are just a bunch of Apple haters!
Tuga says no big deal. His phone doesn't have the issue. I thought say it before he did.
@unitedhybrid
"You're holding it wrong." (iPhone 4 - 2010, '#antennagate')
"There are no scratches." (iPhone 17 - 2025 '#scratchgate 4.0?' I lost count how many.)
Apple, always innovating!