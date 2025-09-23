Home Discussions You are here Google is completely revamping the Play Store with a powerful new AI assistant General Johanna Romero • Published: Sep 23, 2025, 8:23 AM Phonearena team Join the discussion COMMENT All comments need to comply with our Community Guidelines Phonearena comments rules A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter. Things that are NOT allowed: Off-topic talk - you must stick to the subject of discussion Trolling - see a description Flame wars Offensive, hate speech - if you want to say something, say it politely Spam/Advertisements - these posts are deleted Multiple accounts - one person can have only one account Impersonations and offensive nicknames - these accounts get banned To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: New accounts created within the last 24 hours may experience restrictions on how frequently they can post or comment. These limits are in place as a precaution and will automatically lift. Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it. Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us. TuGa121 Arena Master • 2d ago ... However, will it effectively prevent malware applications from being uploaded to the Google Play Store? This is the primary concern. This is where Google should utilize its artificial intelligence capabilities. Like Reactions All Quote Bruce_Wayne Arena Legend • 2d ago ↵TuGa121 said: However, will it effectively prevent malware applications from being uploaded to the Google Play Store? This is the primary concern. This is where Google should utilize its artificial intelligence capabilities. ... 🤔 you mean like on the App Store? Like Reactions All Quote TuGa121 Arena Master • 2d ago ↵Bruce_Wayne said: 🤔 you mean like on the App Store? ... I know you know better than that. In the realm of malware and vulnerabilities, Android is second to none. Like Reactions All Quote Bruce_Wayne Arena Legend • 2d ago ↵TuGa121 said: I know you know better than that. In the realm of malware and vulnerabilities, Android is second to none. ... Remember that text message of random characters that was able to brick the iPhone? Like Reactions All Quote TuGa121 Arena Master • 2d ago ↵Bruce_Wayne said: Remember that text message of random characters that was able to brick the iPhone? ... Remember a week ago ? Google recommends what Android users should do next with two serious flaws exploitedhttps://www.phonearena.com/news/android-users-warned-by-google-two-dangerous-software-flaws_id173819 Like Reactions All Quote TuGa121 Arena Master • 2d agoedited ↵Bruce_Wayne said: 🤔 you mean like on the App Store? ... "Google is completely revamping the Play Store with a powerful new AI assistant"Google must address the recurring map issues that plagued the platform once more over the weekend. During a recent encounter with @NunoB512, he utilized his S25U smartphone to request his current location using Gemini. Unfortunately, the device failed to provide an accurate response, resulting in the identification of an unnamed road as his location. However, when I subsequently inquired about my location using Siri in front of @NunoB512, the device accurately displayed my current position.Lets see what @NunoB512 has to say about this one lol Like Reactions All Quote Join the discussion Latest Discussions Has OnePlus really ended its Hasselblad partnership, or is it just rebranded: DetailMax Engine presented by Sebastian Pier • 2h ago 1 The Xiaomi 17 series is official – it wants to crush the iPhone 17, and it's being obvious about it by Tsveta Ermenkova • 4h ago 3 iPhone 17 production forced employees to work nights while their pay was withheld by Abdullah Asim • 7h ago 3 Trump moves closer to scoring a win with TikTok by Alan Friedman • 8h ago 1 View all discussions
However, will it effectively prevent malware applications from being uploaded to the Google Play Store? This is the primary concern. This is where Google should utilize its artificial intelligence capabilities.
🤔 you mean like on the App Store?
I know you know better than that. In the realm of malware and vulnerabilities, Android is second to none.
Remember that text message of random characters that was able to brick the iPhone?
