Google is completely revamping the Play Store with a powerful new AI assistant

TuGa121
TuGa121
Arena Master
• 2d ago

However, will it effectively prevent malware applications from being uploaded to the Google Play Store? This is the primary concern. This is where Google should utilize its artificial intelligence capabilities.

Bruce_Wayne
Bruce_Wayne
Arena Legend
• 2d ago
↵TuGa121 said:

However, will it effectively prevent malware applications from being uploaded to the Google Play Store? This is the primary concern. This is where Google should utilize its artificial intelligence capabilities.

🤔 you mean like on the App Store?

TuGa121
TuGa121
Arena Master
• 2d ago
↵Bruce_Wayne said:

🤔 you mean like on the App Store?

I know you know better than that. In the realm of malware and vulnerabilities, Android is second to none.

Bruce_Wayne
Bruce_Wayne
Arena Legend
• 2d ago
↵TuGa121 said:

I know you know better than that. In the realm of malware and vulnerabilities, Android is second to none.

Remember that text message of random characters that was able to brick the iPhone?

TuGa121
TuGa121
Arena Master
• 2d ago
↵Bruce_Wayne said:

Remember that text message of random characters that was able to brick the iPhone?

Remember a week ago ?

Google recommends what Android users should do next with two serious flaws exploited


https://www.phonearena.com/news/android-users-warned-by-google-two-dangerous-software-flaws_id173819

TuGa121
TuGa121
Arena Master
• 2d agoedited
↵Bruce_Wayne said:

🤔 you mean like on the App Store?

"Google is completely revamping the Play Store with a powerful new AI assistant"

Google must address the recurring map issues that plagued the platform once more over the weekend. During a recent encounter with @NunoB512, he utilized his S25U smartphone to request his current location using Gemini. Unfortunately, the device failed to provide an accurate response, resulting in the identification of an unnamed road as his location. However, when I subsequently inquired about my location using Siri in front of @NunoB512, the device accurately displayed my current position.

Lets see what @NunoB512 has to say about this one lol

