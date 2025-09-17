Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

A BlackBerry revival seems to be taking hold

General
Phonearena team
Join the discussion
Bruce_Wayne
Bruce_Wayne
Arena Legend
• 1w ago

I remember seeing a YT blogger do a review on the password and I thought it was a good concept for an enterprise type user. Ultimately it wasn't for me since I prefer the traditional phone style but I wouldn't say no to a BlackBerry Android device that isn't the Priv. That thing can stay in the graveyard with Android 5 🍭. Too many bugs.

Like
3
Reactions
All
Quote
Avalanche1
Avalanche1
Arena Apprentice
• 1w ago

I hope Blackberry return

Like
3
Reactions
All
Quote
Copsblow
Copsblow
Arena Apprentice
• 1w ago

I don't get it. While everyone was using the Blackberry, I was using the LG Envy touch, Motorola Droid, and Nexus. They all made the blackberry look like a flip phone. I used a blackberry for a few months. Absolutely the worst phone ever. Evidently, nostalgia will make people praise a turd. Bulky, horribly designed, and useless every time the track ball quit working or vanished.

Like
2
Reactions
All
Quote
DJSKEEMMATIK
DJSKEEMMATIK
Arena Apprentice
• 1w ago

That would be a welcomed comeback especially after I didn't want to stop using my Key 2 LE by Blackberry. If they make another one like that with upgrades, I'm on it.

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
pimpin83z
pimpin83z
Arena Legend
• 1w ago
↵Avalanche1 said:

I hope Blackberry return

Why? They're obsolete for a reason. If LG & HTC aren't coming back, I highly doubt BlackBerry will.

Like
1
Reactions
All
Quote
pimpin83z
pimpin83z
Arena Legend
• 1w ago

"Yes. I might type faster and more accurately."


For all 90+% of you who chose this option, if you're not currently typing fast & accurately, it's due to user error.

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
pimpin83z
pimpin83z
Arena Legend
• 1w ago
↵Copsblow said:

I don't get it. While everyone was using the Blackberry, I was using the LG Envy touch, Motorola Droid, and Nexus. They all made the blackberry look like a flip phone. I used a blackberry for a few months. Absolutely the worst phone ever. Evidently, nostalgia will make people praise a turd. Bulky, horribly designed, and useless every time the track ball quit working or vanished.

BlackBerry's demise was well warranted. They didn't want to get with the times as quickly as other OEM's did, on top of the crooked things they were doing behind the scenes.

Like
1
Reactions
All
Quote
Bruce_Wayne
Bruce_Wayne
Arena Legend
• 1w ago
↵Copsblow said:

I don't get it. While everyone was using the Blackberry, I was using the LG Envy touch, Motorola Droid, and Nexus. They all made the blackberry look like a flip phone. I used a blackberry for a few months. Absolutely the worst phone ever. Evidently, nostalgia will make people praise a turd. Bulky, horribly designed, and useless every time the track ball quit working or vanished.

Are you talking about the Priv because that thing was a piece of 🤬.

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
bjrosen
bjrosen
Arena Apprentice
• 6d ago

The keyboard case makes much more sense than a garbage phone that looks like a Blackberry. Everyone is highly invested in their ecosystem, be it Apple,Pixel or Samsung and giving that up or giving up the latest software just to get a keyboard isn't worth it. If you are someone who wants a keyboard then adding one to your phone of choice with a case is a much better idea then switching to an underpowered phone running a three year old version of Android.

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
LxsNvl
LxsNvl
Arena Apprentice
• 6d ago
↵pimpin83z said:

Why? They're obsolete for a reason. If LG & HTC aren't coming back, I highly doubt BlackBerry will.

Because not everyone is you, we are all allowed to have our own taste and opinion

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
Join the discussion

Latest Discussions

Has OnePlus really ended its Hasselblad partnership, or is it just rebranded: DetailMax Engine presented

by Sebastian Pier • 1

The Xiaomi 17 series is official – it wants to crush the iPhone 17, and it's being obvious about it

by Tsveta Ermenkova • 3

iPhone 17 production forced employees to work nights while their pay was withheld

by Abdullah Asim • 3

Trump moves closer to scoring a win with TikTok

by Alan Friedman • 1
View all discussions
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless