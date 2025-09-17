Home Discussions You are here A BlackBerry revival seems to be taking hold General Alan Friedman • Published: Sep 17, 2025, 6:17 PM Phonearena team Join the discussion COMMENT All comments need to comply with our Community Guidelines Phonearena comments rules A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter. Things that are NOT allowed: Off-topic talk - you must stick to the subject of discussion Trolling - see a description Flame wars Offensive, hate speech - if you want to say something, say it politely Spam/Advertisements - these posts are deleted Multiple accounts - one person can have only one account Impersonations and offensive nicknames - these accounts get banned To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: New accounts created within the last 24 hours may experience restrictions on how frequently they can post or comment. These limits are in place as a precaution and will automatically lift. Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it. Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us. Bruce_Wayne Arena Legend • 1w ago ... I remember seeing a YT blogger do a review on the password and I thought it was a good concept for an enterprise type user. Ultimately it wasn't for me since I prefer the traditional phone style but I wouldn't say no to a BlackBerry Android device that isn't the Priv. That thing can stay in the graveyard with Android 5 🍭. Too many bugs. Like 3 Reactions All Quote Avalanche1 Arena Apprentice • 1w ago ... I hope Blackberry return Like 3 Reactions All Quote Copsblow Arena Apprentice • 1w ago ... I don't get it. While everyone was using the Blackberry, I was using the LG Envy touch, Motorola Droid, and Nexus. They all made the blackberry look like a flip phone. I used a blackberry for a few months. Absolutely the worst phone ever. Evidently, nostalgia will make people praise a turd. Bulky, horribly designed, and useless every time the track ball quit working or vanished. Like 2 Reactions All Quote DJSKEEMMATIK Arena Apprentice • 1w ago ... That would be a welcomed comeback especially after I didn't want to stop using my Key 2 LE by Blackberry. If they make another one like that with upgrades, I'm on it. Like Reactions All Quote pimpin83z Arena Legend • 1w ago ↵Avalanche1 said: I hope Blackberry return ... Why? They're obsolete for a reason. If LG & HTC aren't coming back, I highly doubt BlackBerry will. Like 1 Reactions All Quote pimpin83z Arena Legend • 1w ago ... "Yes. I might type faster and more accurately."For all 90+% of you who chose this option, if you're not currently typing fast & accurately, it's due to user error. Like Reactions All Quote pimpin83z Arena Legend • 1w ago ↵Copsblow said: I don't get it. While everyone was using the Blackberry, I was using the LG Envy touch, Motorola Droid, and Nexus. They all made the blackberry look like a flip phone. I used a blackberry for a few months. Absolutely the worst phone ever. Evidently, nostalgia will make people praise a turd. Bulky, horribly designed, and useless every time the track ball quit working or vanished. ... BlackBerry's demise was well warranted. They didn't want to get with the times as quickly as other OEM's did, on top of the crooked things they were doing behind the scenes. Like 1 Reactions All Quote Bruce_Wayne Arena Legend • 1w ago ↵Copsblow said: I don't get it. While everyone was using the Blackberry, I was using the LG Envy touch, Motorola Droid, and Nexus. They all made the blackberry look like a flip phone. I used a blackberry for a few months. Absolutely the worst phone ever. Evidently, nostalgia will make people praise a turd. Bulky, horribly designed, and useless every time the track ball quit working or vanished. ... Are you talking about the Priv because that thing was a piece of 🤬. Like Reactions All Quote bjrosen Arena Apprentice • 6d ago ... The keyboard case makes much more sense than a garbage phone that looks like a Blackberry. Everyone is highly invested in their ecosystem, be it Apple,Pixel or Samsung and giving that up or giving up the latest software just to get a keyboard isn't worth it. If you are someone who wants a keyboard then adding one to your phone of choice with a case is a much better idea then switching to an underpowered phone running a three year old version of Android. Like Reactions All Quote LxsNvl Arena Apprentice • 6d ago ↵pimpin83z said: Why? They're obsolete for a reason. If LG & HTC aren't coming back, I highly doubt BlackBerry will. ... Because not everyone is you, we are all allowed to have our own taste and opinion Like Reactions All Quote 1 1 2 2 Join the discussion Latest Discussions Has OnePlus really ended its Hasselblad partnership, or is it just rebranded: DetailMax Engine presented by Sebastian Pier • 2h ago 1 The Xiaomi 17 series is official – it wants to crush the iPhone 17, and it's being obvious about it by Tsveta Ermenkova • 4h ago 3 iPhone 17 production forced employees to work nights while their pay was withheld by Abdullah Asim • 7h ago 3 Trump moves closer to scoring a win with TikTok by Alan Friedman • 8h ago 1 View all discussions
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts:
I hope Blackberry return
I don't get it. While everyone was using the Blackberry, I was using the LG Envy touch, Motorola Droid, and Nexus. They all made the blackberry look like a flip phone. I used a blackberry for a few months. Absolutely the worst phone ever. Evidently, nostalgia will make people praise a turd. Bulky, horribly designed, and useless every time the track ball quit working or vanished.
I don't get it. While everyone was using the Blackberry, I was using the LG Envy touch, Motorola Droid, and Nexus. They all made the blackberry look like a flip phone. I used a blackberry for a few months. Absolutely the worst phone ever. Evidently, nostalgia will make people praise a turd. Bulky, horribly designed, and useless every time the track ball quit working or vanished.
Why? They're obsolete for a reason. If LG & HTC aren't coming back, I highly doubt BlackBerry will.