Comcast is doing for its customers what T-Mobile and Verizon are increasingly reluctant to do

Phonearena team
Xisaerix
Xisaerix
Arena Apprentice
• 1w ago

This is false news to me... It typically takes 30 minutes to just get a human agent with Xfinity just for the agent to be rude. Want a supervisor? Forget it. Agent will hang up you instead.

mloudt
mloudt
Arena Apprentice
• 1w ago

Comcast internet in Houston was out 5 hrs this morning

TheOfficialJW
TheOfficialJW
Arena Apprentice
• 1w ago
↵Xisaerix said:

This is false news to me... It typically takes 30 minutes to just get a human agent with Xfinity just for the agent to be rude. Want a supervisor? Forget it. Agent will hang up you instead.

That's because people don't know to get to an agent. IVR and AI systems works when the customer uses it and not just skip to an agent. I'm saying this as a person who had a hand in the implementation of the current system compared to the old system. I even should my Dad and the rest of his neighbors how to actually get through to someone while using the app and AI chat. It takes usually 6 to 7 min to go through the chat to get a person and explain what you need.

d062524m
d062524m
Arena Apprentice
• 1w ago

It's always good to know the truth behind things

Cubrpm21
Cubrpm21
Arena Apprentice
• 1w ago

Biggest reason why I left Verizon, along with their crooked billing team. I haven't had a problem with Comcast, and I still use Verizon towers, just without the Verizon hassle.

Cubrpm21
Cubrpm21
Arena Apprentice
• 1w ago
↵Xisaerix said:

This is false news to me... It typically takes 30 minutes to just get a human agent with Xfinity just for the agent to be rude. Want a supervisor? Forget it. Agent will hang up you instead.

With Verizon, you talk to India, and get hung up on. Never had a rude conversation with Comcast. Just sayin!

Uvaguy57
Uvaguy57
Arena Apprentice
• 1w ago
↵TheOfficialJW said:

That's because people don't know to get to an agent. IVR and AI systems works when the customer uses it and not just skip to an agent. I'm saying this as a person who had a hand in the implementation of the current system compared to the old system. I even should my Dad and the rest of his neighbors how to actually get through to someone while using the app and AI chat. It takes usually 6 to 7 min to go through the chat to get a person and explain what you need.

I start off with the verbal reply, agent, and keep saying it until I get one. Almost always works.

honest007
honest007
Arena Apprentice
• 1w ago

Comcast customer service takes hours. Look up tick toks or YouTube of people trying to cancel. They are over processed, know it and hope that it’s so annoying to quit that people give up. They give a promo for 6 months and then double the price. Finally so many people left and competitors like Verizon and Tmobile gave 5 year price guarantees that they caved and pretended it was their idea. My Tmobile internet is a third the speed I got from Comcast but it still meets my needs and just out of principle I can’t go back to a company I know is truly dishonest

