Home Discussions You are here Comcast is doing for its customers what T-Mobile and Verizon are increasingly reluctant to do General Anam Hamid • Published: Sep 17, 2025, 3:29 PM Phonearena team Join the discussion COMMENT All comments need to comply with our Community Guidelines Phonearena comments rules A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter. Things that are NOT allowed: Off-topic talk - you must stick to the subject of discussion Trolling - see a description Flame wars Offensive, hate speech - if you want to say something, say it politely Spam/Advertisements - these posts are deleted Multiple accounts - one person can have only one account Impersonations and offensive nicknames - these accounts get banned To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: New accounts created within the last 24 hours may experience restrictions on how frequently they can post or comment. These limits are in place as a precaution and will automatically lift. Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it. Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us. Xisaerix Arena Apprentice • 1w ago ... This is false news to me... It typically takes 30 minutes to just get a human agent with Xfinity just for the agent to be rude. Want a supervisor? Forget it. Agent will hang up you instead. Like 3 Reactions All Quote mloudt Arena Apprentice • 1w ago ... Comcast internet in Houston was out 5 hrs this morning Like 1 Reactions All Quote TheOfficialJW Arena Apprentice • 1w ago ↵Xisaerix said: This is false news to me... It typically takes 30 minutes to just get a human agent with Xfinity just for the agent to be rude. Want a supervisor? Forget it. Agent will hang up you instead. ... That's because people don't know to get to an agent. IVR and AI systems works when the customer uses it and not just skip to an agent. I'm saying this as a person who had a hand in the implementation of the current system compared to the old system. I even should my Dad and the rest of his neighbors how to actually get through to someone while using the app and AI chat. It takes usually 6 to 7 min to go through the chat to get a person and explain what you need. Like 2 Reactions All Quote d062524m Arena Apprentice • 1w ago ... It's always good to know the truth behind things Like Reactions All Quote Cubrpm21 Arena Apprentice • 1w ago ... Biggest reason why I left Verizon, along with their crooked billing team. I haven't had a problem with Comcast, and I still use Verizon towers, just without the Verizon hassle. Like 1 Reactions All Quote Cubrpm21 Arena Apprentice • 1w ago ↵Xisaerix said: This is false news to me... It typically takes 30 minutes to just get a human agent with Xfinity just for the agent to be rude. Want a supervisor? Forget it. Agent will hang up you instead. ... With Verizon, you talk to India, and get hung up on. Never had a rude conversation with Comcast. Just sayin! Like Reactions All Quote Uvaguy57 Arena Apprentice • 1w ago ↵TheOfficialJW said: That's because people don't know to get to an agent. IVR and AI systems works when the customer uses it and not just skip to an agent. I'm saying this as a person who had a hand in the implementation of the current system compared to the old system. I even should my Dad and the rest of his neighbors how to actually get through to someone while using the app and AI chat. It takes usually 6 to 7 min to go through the chat to get a person and explain what you need. ... I start off with the verbal reply, agent, and keep saying it until I get one. Almost always works. Like 2 Reactions All Quote honest007 Arena Apprentice • 1w ago ... Comcast customer service takes hours. Look up tick toks or YouTube of people trying to cancel. They are over processed, know it and hope that it’s so annoying to quit that people give up. They give a promo for 6 months and then double the price. Finally so many people left and competitors like Verizon and Tmobile gave 5 year price guarantees that they caved and pretended it was their idea. My Tmobile internet is a third the speed I got from Comcast but it still meets my needs and just out of principle I can’t go back to a company I know is truly dishonest Like Reactions All Quote Join the discussion Latest Discussions Has OnePlus really ended its Hasselblad partnership, or is it just rebranded: DetailMax Engine presented by Sebastian Pier • 2h ago 1 The Xiaomi 17 series is official – it wants to crush the iPhone 17, and it's being obvious about it by Tsveta Ermenkova • 4h ago 3 iPhone 17 production forced employees to work nights while their pay was withheld by Abdullah Asim • 7h ago 3 Trump moves closer to scoring a win with TikTok by Alan Friedman • 8h ago 1 View all discussions
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts:
This is false news to me... It typically takes 30 minutes to just get a human agent with Xfinity just for the agent to be rude. Want a supervisor? Forget it. Agent will hang up you instead.
This is false news to me... It typically takes 30 minutes to just get a human agent with Xfinity just for the agent to be rude. Want a supervisor? Forget it. Agent will hang up you instead.
That's because people don't know to get to an agent. IVR and AI systems works when the customer uses it and not just skip to an agent. I'm saying this as a person who had a hand in the implementation of the current system compared to the old system. I even should my Dad and the rest of his neighbors how to actually get through to someone while using the app and AI chat. It takes usually 6 to 7 min to go through the chat to get a person and explain what you need.