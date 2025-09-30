Home Discussions You are here Android Auto just got way smarter – and safer for your drives General Iskra Petrova • Published: Sep 30, 2025, 10:15 AM Phonearena team Join the discussion COMMENT All comments need to comply with our Community Guidelines Phonearena comments rules A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter. Things that are NOT allowed: Off-topic talk - you must stick to the subject of discussion Trolling - see a description Flame wars Offensive, hate speech - if you want to say something, say it politely Spam/Advertisements - these posts are deleted Multiple accounts - one person can have only one account Impersonations and offensive nicknames - these accounts get banned To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: New accounts created within the last 24 hours may experience restrictions on how frequently they can post or comment. These limits are in place as a precaution and will automatically lift. Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it. Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us. Shane5140 Arena Apprentice • 3d ago ... It's too bad pixels are so fragile and yet Google makes them their flagship phone Like Reactions All Quote SkintaroD Arena Apprentice • 3d ago ... These features are nice and all, but I really wish Google would redesign the media player in Android Auto. I hate the Material You color overlay obscuring my album artwork! Wish I could disable it. Like Reactions All Quote AlikR Arena Apprentice • 2d ago ↵Shane5140 said: It's too bad pixels are so fragile and yet Google makes them their flagship phone ... that has nothing to do with Android Auto Like Reactions All Quote AlikR Arena Apprentice • 2d ago ↵SkintaroD said: These features are nice and all, but I really wish Google would redesign the media player in Android Auto. I hate the Material You color overlay obscuring my album artwork! Wish I could disable it. ... I partially agree with you on this. I don't mind the background but i do mind it being so muted. It does nothing for UI. Also, if they can fix Waze bugs, i will go back to using AA again, but for now i will just stick to my car system Like Reactions All Quote fatTony Arena Apprentice • 2d ago ... Call screening is one of the top reasons I have a pixel phone. It's a great benefit to society. More so than Gemini in my opinion Like 1 Reactions All Quote The_Shark Arena Apprentice • 1d ago ... I don't see the point of call screening as an app or feature. If a number isn't in your contacts, doesn't properly display it's caller ID, or is unfamiliar, don't answer it. That's what voice-mail is for! If you are expecting a call from a source that may not be in your contacts or shows up as restricted or something, take the gamble and answer it. If it's someone you don't wish to speak to, simply hang up on them. Like Reactions All Quote The_Shark Arena Apprentice • 1d ago ↵SkintaroD said: These features are nice and all, but I really wish Google would redesign the media player in Android Auto. I hate the Material You color overlay obscuring my album artwork! Wish I could disable it. ... I just really wish they put the outside temperature on the screen. Put it right where phone battery level and signal strength is displayed. In my truck, it's there in that corner while infotainment screen is displaying anything except AA. Open AA and poof. Gone. Quite annoying to have to cycle back and forth just to see something that is normally displayed there natively. Like Reactions All Quote Bigbull Arena Apprentice • 3h ago ↵Shane5140 said: It's too bad pixels are so fragile and yet Google makes them their flagship phone ... I've had 2 Pixels. The first I had for four years before I finally broke it while fighting a fire. The second is 3 years old and still working fine. Both have been through deployments to the middle east and through multiple fires, MVAs, and various other abuses. Get a $30 phone case and it's dang near impossible to break without trying. Like Reactions All Quote Join the discussion Latest Discussions Your Galaxy S26 Ultra might actually read the room and hide its display if necessary by Tsveta Ermenkova • 35m ago 1 Google Pixel 10a needs these three features to convince me by Abdullah Asim • 1h ago 2 The Apple Watch Ultra 3 you deserve exists: Apple just didn’t build it by Aleksandar Anastasov • 1h ago 1 Feast your eyes on the sub-6mm Motorola Edge 70 in a newly leaked promo video! by Adrian Diaconescu • 1h ago 2 View all discussions
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts:
It's too bad pixels are so fragile and yet Google makes them their flagship phone
These features are nice and all, but I really wish Google would redesign the media player in Android Auto. I hate the Material You color overlay obscuring my album artwork! Wish I could disable it.
These features are nice and all, but I really wish Google would redesign the media player in Android Auto. I hate the Material You color overlay obscuring my album artwork! Wish I could disable it.
It's too bad pixels are so fragile and yet Google makes them their flagship phone