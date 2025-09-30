Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Android Auto just got way smarter – and safer for your drives

General
Phonearena team
Shane5140
Shane5140
Arena Apprentice
• 3d ago

It's too bad pixels are so fragile and yet Google makes them their flagship phone

SkintaroD
SkintaroD
Arena Apprentice
• 3d ago

These features are nice and all, but I really wish Google would redesign the media player in Android Auto. I hate the Material You color overlay obscuring my album artwork! Wish I could disable it.

AlikR
AlikR
Arena Apprentice
• 2d ago
that has nothing to do with Android Auto

AlikR
AlikR
Arena Apprentice
• 2d ago
I partially agree with you on this. I don't mind the background but i do mind it being so muted. It does nothing for UI. Also, if they can fix Waze bugs, i will go back to using AA again, but for now i will just stick to my car system

fatTony
fatTony
Arena Apprentice
• 2d ago

Call screening is one of the top reasons I have a pixel phone. It's a great benefit to society. More so than Gemini in my opinion

1
The_Shark
The_Shark
Arena Apprentice
• 1d ago

I don't see the point of call screening as an app or feature. If a number isn't in your contacts, doesn't properly display it's caller ID, or is unfamiliar, don't answer it. That's what voice-mail is for! If you are expecting a call from a source that may not be in your contacts or shows up as restricted or something, take the gamble and answer it. If it's someone you don't wish to speak to, simply hang up on them.

The_Shark
The_Shark
Arena Apprentice
• 1d ago
I just really wish they put the outside temperature on the screen. Put it right where phone battery level and signal strength is displayed. In my truck, it's there in that corner while infotainment screen is displaying anything except AA. Open AA and poof. Gone. Quite annoying to have to cycle back and forth just to see something that is normally displayed there natively.

Bigbull
Bigbull
Arena Apprentice
• 3h ago
I've had 2 Pixels. The first I had for four years before I finally broke it while fighting a fire. The second is 3 years old and still working fine. Both have been through deployments to the middle east and through multiple fires, MVAs, and various other abuses. Get a $30 phone case and it's dang near impossible to break without trying.

