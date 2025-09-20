Home Discussions You are here A major iPhone feature breaks after updating to iOS 26, but you can fix it right now! General Alan Friedman • Published: Sep 20, 2025, 4:23 PM Phonearena team Join the discussion COMMENT All comments need to comply with our Community Guidelines Phonearena comments rules A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter. Maybe if they'd stop virtue signaling about woke nonsense and focused on actually making sure the OS has polish to it before release then there'd be far less of this nonsense. Even 18.7 is draining battery due to various background tasks despite turning off AI. If people had access to the source code then someone would be able to find various problems far quicker than Apple's current code monkeys. Like 2 Reactions All Quote JimDoe Arena Apprentice • 5d ago ... Iphones suk always a problem definitely piece of 💩 Like 4 Reactions All Quote NunoB512 Arena Master • 5d agoedited ... Here we go business as usual, nothing new here, but let's hate on Samaung and Android OS and nitpick on nuances that make no sense. Like 5 Reactions All Quote R1ftt Arena Apprentice • 5d ago ... Could you image the level of vile of bullls**t such an article would have had this been Samsung, Oppo, Google, or any other Android OEM?You guys are a disgrace. Uppercut yourselves. Like 5 Reactions All Quote Danial_H Arena Apprentice • 5d ago ↵JC557 said: Typical Apple DEI hiring devs and QA. Maybe if they'd stop virtue signaling about woke nonsense and focused on actually making sure the OS has polish to it before release then there'd be far less of this nonsense. Even 18.7 is draining battery due to various background tasks despite turning off AI. If people had access to the source code then someone would be able to find various problems far quicker than Apple's current code monkeys. ... This DEI problem affects so many other places. They're doing this in armies as well. I follow Linux news and one source is Brian Lunduke. Red Hat and Debian are too heavy in social justice nonsense now Debian says they have problems lol Like Reactions All Quote VeliKaraca97 Arena Apprentice • 5d ago ... I have no problems upgrading to iOS26 final from two betas and RC, not at all. Like Reactions All Quote TuGa121 Arena Master • 4d ago ... So a small issue after a update and people talk trash huh what about the long long awaited oneui from samsung that a year latter still not fixed ? Just saying For sure apple will fix the update for who needs it unlike samsung. Like Reactions All Quote TuGa121 Arena Master • 4d agoedited ↵VeliKaraca97 said: I have no problems upgrading to iOS26 final from two betas and RC, not at all. ... Same here im on the 17 pro max no issue. Butninguess some older modes have issue it happens .At least im sure won't be like oneui from samsung lol a year later and still full of issues so.bad they already talking about 8.5 when 8 was just relaed 2 days ago for the s25u Like 1 Reactions All Quote TuGa121 Arena Master • 4d ago ... At least im sure won't be like oneui from samsung lol a year later and still full of issues so bad they already talking about 8.5 when 8 was just relaed 2 days ago for the s25u Like Reactions All Quote TuGa121 Arena Master • 4d agoedited ... From google......Due to multiple reported issues with One UI 8, including a critical bug with the "Do Not Disturb" feature, Samsung will release One UI 8.5 to address these problems. In contrast to its usual practice of releasing point updates (e.g., 8.1), Samsung is reportedly skipping directly to 8.5 because of the extent of the issues found in the beta and initial stable rollouts.Yes, the claim that Samsung's One UI is "full of bugs" is partially true, as some users report recurring issues, particularly after major updates like One UI 7 and 8, which can include problems with cameras, performance, Wi-Fi, and the user interface. While Samsung releases updates to fix these problems, new bugs can also be introduced in subsequent releases, a common issue in complex software. 