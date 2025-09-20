Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

A major iPhone feature breaks after updating to iOS 26, but you can fix it right now!

General
Phonearena team
JC557
JC557
Arena Master
• 5d ago

Typical Apple DEI hiring devs and QA. Maybe if they'd stop virtue signaling about woke nonsense and focused on actually making sure the OS has polish to it before release then there'd be far less of this nonsense. Even 18.7 is draining battery due to various background tasks despite turning off AI. If people had access to the source code then someone would be able to find various problems far quicker than Apple's current code monkeys.

JimDoe
JimDoe
Arena Apprentice
• 5d ago

Iphones suk always a problem definitely piece of 💩

NunoB512
NunoB512
Arena Master
• 5d agoedited

Here we go business as usual, nothing new here, but let's hate on Samaung and Android OS and nitpick on nuances that make no sense.

R1ftt
R1ftt
Arena Apprentice
• 5d ago

Could you image the level of vile of bullls**t such an article would have had this been Samsung, Oppo, Google, or any other Android OEM?


You guys are a disgrace. Uppercut yourselves.

Danial_H
Danial_H
Arena Apprentice
• 5d ago
↵JC557 said:

Typical Apple DEI hiring devs and QA. Maybe if they'd stop virtue signaling about woke nonsense and focused on actually making sure the OS has polish to it before release then there'd be far less of this nonsense. Even 18.7 is draining battery due to various background tasks despite turning off AI. If people had access to the source code then someone would be able to find various problems far quicker than Apple's current code monkeys.

This DEI problem affects so many other places. They're doing this in armies as well. I follow Linux news and one source is Brian Lunduke. Red Hat and Debian are too heavy in social justice nonsense now Debian says they have problems lol

VeliKaraca97
VeliKaraca97
Arena Apprentice
• 5d ago

I have no problems upgrading to iOS26 final from two betas and RC, not at all.

TuGa121
TuGa121
Arena Master
• 4d ago

So a small issue after a update and people talk trash huh what about the long long awaited oneui from samsung that a year latter still not fixed ? Just saying For sure apple will fix the update for who needs it unlike samsung.

TuGa121
TuGa121
Arena Master
• 4d agoedited
↵VeliKaraca97 said:

I have no problems upgrading to iOS26 final from two betas and RC, not at all.

Same here im on the 17 pro max no issue. Butninguess some older modes have issue it happens .

At least im sure won't be like oneui from samsung lol a year later and still full of issues so.bad they already talking about 8.5 when 8 was just relaed 2 days ago for the s25u

TuGa121
TuGa121
Arena Master
• 4d ago

At least im sure won't be like oneui from samsung lol a year later and still full of issues so bad they already talking about 8.5 when 8 was just relaed 2 days ago for the s25u

TuGa121
TuGa121
Arena Master
• 4d agoedited

From google......


Due to multiple reported issues with One UI 8, including a critical bug with the "Do Not Disturb" feature, Samsung will release One UI 8.5 to address these problems. In contrast to its usual practice of releasing point updates (e.g., 8.1), Samsung is reportedly skipping directly to 8.5 because of the extent of the issues found in the beta and initial stable rollouts.

Yes, the claim that Samsung's One UI is "full of bugs" is partially true, as some users report recurring issues, particularly after major updates like One UI 7 and 8, which can include problems with cameras, performance, Wi-Fi, and the user interface. While Samsung releases updates to fix these problems, new bugs can also be introduced in subsequent releases, a common issue in complex software. To troubleshoot issues, users can try restarting their device, checking for app updates, clearing the cache for specific apps like One UI Home, and using the Samsung Members app to report bugs.

Oneui nothing but bugs 🐛

