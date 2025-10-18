Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max

Discussion - Apple's failure to finalize the design of one component could delay iPhone Fold

General
Phonearena team
Join the discussion
Qwerty22Twenty
Qwerty22Twenty
Arena Apprentice
• 1d ago

Can't wait to see the issues popping up soon.. and Tuga trying to defend himself (Cant forget about that)

Like
1
Reactions
All
Quote
stferrari
stferrari
Arena Apprentice
• 1d agoedited

With all the bloviating about Samsung copying Apple (which as I have stated many times before is not a big desl one way or another) not one inference that Apple is trying to copy Samsung and others with a foldable. While imitation is the sincerest form of flattery and is not a bad thing it just seems the bulk (not all) of the copying articles, like with the shape, the UI, the camera islands, the Edge, etc. go one direction.

Like
2
Reactions
All
Quote
MsPooks
MsPooks
Arena Master
• 20h ago

This is the third (or fourth?) article on the same topic. All of them based on pure speculation.

Like
1
Reactions
All
Quote
stferrari
stferrari
Arena Apprentice
• 20h ago
↵Qwerty22Twenty said:

Can't wait to see the issues popping up soon.. and Tuga trying to defend himself (Cant forget about that)

While I know he wouldn't reciprocate, let's be nice now 😇🥰

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
stferrari
stferrari
Arena Apprentice
• 20h ago
↵MsPooks said:

This is the third (or fourth?) article on the same topic. All of them based on pure speculation.

Slow news days so something needs to fill the void😁

Like
1
Reactions
All
Quote
Join the discussion

Latest Discussions

Has your iPhone typing accuracy been getting worse? This video may vindicate you

by Johanna Romero • 1

OnePlus 15 battery is officially a beast, and a Geekbench listing shows it’s no slouch, too

by Tsveta Ermenkova • 1

X has launched a marketplace to sell rare vanity handles, for a hefty price tag and a massive catch

by Johanna Romero • 1

Why Apple finally relented and decided to make touchscreen MacBooks

by Abdullah Asim • 2
View all discussions
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless