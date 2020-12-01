iPhone 12 pro with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

WhatsApp adds the ability to set custom wallpapers for each chat

Mariyan Slavov
by Mariyan Slavov
Dec 01, 2020, 8:54 AM
WhatsApp is rolling a new update this week that will allow users to set custom backgrounds for each chat. The new feature will help people identify different chats much more easily, and thus avoid silly mistakes.

There’s the ability to set different wallpapers for light and dark modes as well. It will help uniform the user experience, as brighter backgrounds may pop-up much more prominently in dark mode and even hurt your eyes. 



There’s also a new selection of wallpapers and stickers coming with the update, along with a better search feature. The WHO (World Health Organization) Together at Home stickers have been animated and there are more colors available in the wallpaper doodle.

The update is rolling out for both Android and iOS devices but the former might just get it a tad sooner.

