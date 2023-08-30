Amazon knocks an unprecedented 47% off the price of Galaxy Watch 5

In our increasingly fitness-conscious world, smartwatches are indispensable. That's especially true if you don't like to wing it through life and aspire to be on top of your fitness goals. The top smartwatches can be quite expensive though so if you are looking for a good deal, the Galaxy Watch 5 Bespoke Edition is a staggering 47 percent off.





It's no secret that Samsung makes one of the best Android watches around. Despite being a year old, the Galaxy Watch 5 is a solid choice for fitness and sleep tracking.





The 40mm Galaxy Watch 5 costs $339.99 but Amazon has marked it down by $160. That's the biggest discount we have seen to date and it makes the watch a no-brainer for those who want a high-end fitness tracker that is comfortable to wear and can help manage health goals.



In contrast, the recently released Watch 6 with the same health sensors, a hair bigger screen, and a new chip would cost you $300. The Apple Watch Series 8 costs $399 and the Pixel Watch retails for $349.





Galaxy Watch 5 Bespoke Edition 40mm Bluetooth 1.2 inches Sapphire crystal screen | Exynos W920 chip | 1.5GB RAM | 16GB storage | NFC | Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis Sensor | Electrical Heart Sensor | Optical Heart Rate Sensor | Sleep tracking | Google Play Store $160 off (47%) Buy at Amazon





The Galaxy Watch 5 is a beautiful watch with a traditional circular dial and will go well with both casual and formal dresses.





The variant on sale is a bespoke edition, so you can customize it to suit your style. The watch is quite durable, thanks to the sapphire crystal screen, STD-MIL rating of 810H for protection from shocks, and IP68 and 5ATM ratings for protection from dust and water.





It's powered by the Exynos W920 chip and has 1.5GB of RAM and 16GB of storage. Everything runs smoothly and you can also use it for making contactless payments when you don't have your wallet on you.





The Watch 5 comes with a BioActive sensor which combines the optical heart rate, electrical heart signal, and Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis sensors. It can calculate a ton of health data, such as blood oxygen level, stress level, and body composition analysis, and can even monitor ECG. The watch also has an infrared temperature sensor and supports blood pressure monitoring. It also offers sleep coaching and can track nearly 90 workout types.



