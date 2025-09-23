Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

iPhone 17 Pro Review: Practicality over gimmicks

General
Phonearena team
TuGa121
TuGa121
Arena Master
• 2d ago

The PRO demonstrated exceptional skill, surpassing the abilities of the competitors. I eagerly anticipate the review of the Pro Max model.

Victor Hristov
Victor Hristov
Phonearena team
• 2d ago

If you had to pick the one biggest upgrade year, what would you pick:

4X telephoto camera

New Center Stage front camera

Bigger battery

Faster charging

A19 Pro chip with big gains for gaming

or something else?

TuGa121
TuGa121
Arena Master
• 2d ago
Honestly all of the above. its hard to pick just one you can benefit from every choice. Apple killed it this time.

TuGa121
TuGa121
Arena Master
• 2d ago
Great job with the review as always. Now just need that Pro MAX score.

Bruce_Wayne
Bruce_Wayne
Arena Legend
• 2d ago

Practically meh like everything about the iPhone.

TuGa121
TuGa121
Arena Master
• 2d agoedited
Im sure your but hurt right now this thing just destroyed the Pixel 10 Pro xl

pimpin83z
pimpin83z
Arena Legend
• 2d ago
My friend went from the 13 Pro Max to the 17 Pro & is blown away by the front camera.

I'll have to wait for the all clear for those of us who have employee accounts before I can get mine, then I'll add my take.

Bruce_Wayne
Bruce_Wayne
Arena Legend
• 2d ago
Nope, I couldn't care less. 😜😎

TuGa121
TuGa121
Arena Master
• 2d agoedited

"iPhone 17 Pro Review: Practicality over gimmicks"

Meaning over the google ai Gimmicks lol

UncleCunk
UncleCunk
Arena Apprentice
• 2d ago
