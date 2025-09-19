Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Galaxy Buds 4 and Buds 4 Pro get a first mention in a software leak

General
Phonearena team
Join the discussion
TuGa121
TuGa121
Arena Master
• 6d ago

Got my pro 3 today and man these things are nice.

Like
1
Reactions
All
Quote
TuGa121
TuGa121
Arena Master
• 6d agoedited
↵TuGa121 said:

Got my pro 3 today and man these things are nice.

Meaning apple air pods which are way better than the samsung ones

Like
3
Reactions
All
Quote
fatTony
fatTony
Arena Apprentice
• 6d ago

The Galaxy buds 3 pro are still miles ahead of Apple's offering. How do I know? I've tried both.

Like
2
Reactions
All
Quote
RoryBreaker
RoryBreaker
Arena Apprentice
• 5d ago

I'd like "audio quality" to include "voice clarity" on calls especially for those on the receiving end. But equally important...Sammy please DO NOT repeat the apple EAR TAMPON DESIGN of the Galaxy Buds 3!

Like
1
Reactions
All
Quote
pimpin83z
pimpin83z
Arena Legend
• 3d ago
↵RoryBreaker said:

I'd like "audio quality" to include "voice clarity" on calls especially for those on the receiving end. But equally important...Sammy please DO NOT repeat the apple EAR TAMPON DESIGN of the Galaxy Buds 3!

The Buds2 Pro design was much better in every way. I'm glad I still have my pair.

Like
2
Reactions
All
Quote
RoryBreaker
RoryBreaker
Arena Apprentice
• 3d ago
↵pimpin83z said:

The Buds2 Pro design was much better in every way. I'm glad I still have my pair.

Much Better!!!!!!

Like
1
Reactions
All
Quote
Reybanz88
Reybanz88
Arena Apprentice
• 2d ago
↵pimpin83z said:

The Buds2 Pro design was much better in every way. I'm glad I still have my pair.

I want to go back to my Buds2 Pro they are night and day better than the 3 Pro

Like
2
Reactions
All
Quote
pimpin83z
pimpin83z
Arena Legend
• 2d ago
↵Reybanz88 said:

I want to go back to my Buds2 Pro they are night and day better than the 3 Pro

That stem design is ass. I have not benefited from it in any way.

Like
1
Reactions
All
Quote
Join the discussion

Latest Discussions

Has OnePlus really ended its Hasselblad partnership, or is it just rebranded: DetailMax Engine presented

by Sebastian Pier • 1

The Xiaomi 17 series is official – it wants to crush the iPhone 17, and it's being obvious about it

by Tsveta Ermenkova • 3

iPhone 17 production forced employees to work nights while their pay was withheld

by Abdullah Asim • 3

Trump moves closer to scoring a win with TikTok

by Alan Friedman • 1
View all discussions
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless