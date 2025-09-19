Home Discussions You are here Galaxy Buds 4 and Buds 4 Pro get a first mention in a software leak General Ilia Temelkov • Published: Sep 19, 2025, 9:03 PM Phonearena team Join the discussion COMMENT All comments need to comply with our Community Guidelines Phonearena comments rules A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter. Things that are NOT allowed: Off-topic talk - you must stick to the subject of discussion Trolling - see a description Flame wars Offensive, hate speech - if you want to say something, say it politely Spam/Advertisements - these posts are deleted Multiple accounts - one person can have only one account Impersonations and offensive nicknames - these accounts get banned To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: New accounts created within the last 24 hours may experience restrictions on how frequently they can post or comment. These limits are in place as a precaution and will automatically lift. Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it. Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us. TuGa121 Arena Master • 6d ago ... Got my pro 3 today and man these things are nice. Like 1 Reactions All Quote TuGa121 Arena Master • 6d agoedited ↵TuGa121 said: Got my pro 3 today and man these things are nice. ... Meaning apple air pods which are way better than the samsung ones Like 3 Reactions All Quote fatTony Arena Apprentice • 6d ago ... The Galaxy buds 3 pro are still miles ahead of Apple's offering. How do I know? I've tried both. Like 2 Reactions All Quote RoryBreaker Arena Apprentice • 5d ago ... I'd like "audio quality" to include "voice clarity" on calls especially for those on the receiving end. But equally important...Sammy please DO NOT repeat the apple EAR TAMPON DESIGN of the Galaxy Buds 3! Like 1 Reactions All Quote pimpin83z Arena Legend • 3d ago ↵RoryBreaker said: I'd like "audio quality" to include "voice clarity" on calls especially for those on the receiving end. But equally important...Sammy please DO NOT repeat the apple EAR TAMPON DESIGN of the Galaxy Buds 3! ... The Buds2 Pro design was much better in every way. I'm glad I still have my pair. Like 2 Reactions All Quote RoryBreaker Arena Apprentice • 3d ago ↵pimpin83z said: The Buds2 Pro design was much better in every way. I'm glad I still have my pair. ... Much Better!!!!!! Like 1 Reactions All Quote Reybanz88 Arena Apprentice • 2d ago ↵pimpin83z said: The Buds2 Pro design was much better in every way. I'm glad I still have my pair. ... I want to go back to my Buds2 Pro they are night and day better than the 3 Pro Like 2 Reactions All Quote pimpin83z Arena Legend • 2d ago ↵Reybanz88 said: I want to go back to my Buds2 Pro they are night and day better than the 3 Pro ... That stem design is ass. I have not benefited from it in any way. Like 1 Reactions All Quote Join the discussion Latest Discussions Has OnePlus really ended its Hasselblad partnership, or is it just rebranded: DetailMax Engine presented by Sebastian Pier • 2h ago 1 The Xiaomi 17 series is official – it wants to crush the iPhone 17, and it's being obvious about it by Tsveta Ermenkova • 4h ago 3 iPhone 17 production forced employees to work nights while their pay was withheld by Abdullah Asim • 7h ago 3 Trump moves closer to scoring a win with TikTok by Alan Friedman • 8h ago 1 View all discussions
Got my pro 3 today and man these things are nice.
I'd like "audio quality" to include "voice clarity" on calls especially for those on the receiving end. But equally important...Sammy please DO NOT repeat the apple EAR TAMPON DESIGN of the Galaxy Buds 3!
The Buds2 Pro design was much better in every way. I'm glad I still have my pair.
I want to go back to my Buds2 Pro they are night and day better than the 3 Pro