T-Mobile store refused to sell iPhone 17 Pro to subscriber unless he added this accessory

So in cases like this add it then when you get home call customer service and cancel the watch line and send it back in. The reps at that point have sort of a charge back but you get your phone with no issues. As far as the accessories are concerned all carriers push for at least the $99 bundle. Case, screen protector and charging block. I went to a boost store and was denied a phone for my daughter because I refused to buy they $100 bundle which is a quarter of that on Amazon. I just called into customer service ordered the phone and received it two days later without the hassle. This is only reason stores are still open. They want salesman to sell accessories and new lines. Customer service is no longer important. Like 1 Reactions All Quote ClamJuice Arena Apprentice • 6d ago ... This is why you buy your devices straight from the manufacturer. And not deal with the carriers salesman upselling Like Reactions All Quote KrissyKay Arena Apprentice • 6d ago ... I always get a screen protector and case. I am hard on my phones. If it doesn't come with a a/c plug. I ordering from the company of the phone. It is normally a better deal that way. With the economy the way it is, corporate shouldn't push the watches. Not only are the watches expensive so are the phones. Corporate needs to back off these "goals" for now. Like Reactions All Quote iamwu2 Arena Apprentice • 5d ago ... Time to leave T-Mobile. This is the last straw. Like Reactions All Quote Jmar82594 Arena Apprentice • 5d ago ... Had the same issue a couple years ago when I bought the s23 ultra . Sales rep first offered me to add accessories (normal obviously) I said no and as we continued to talk I reminded him 3 times “don’t forget to take off the charger and case” . When I was gonna pay they were still on there 😂. Told him you’re about to lose 14 business lines over some accessories. He did take them off but man T-Mobile has got to do better . That’s insane Like Reactions All Quote thingfuture Arena Apprentice • 5d ago ... This is why if you plan to buy the phone from your carrier, buy it online and not through the store. The only thing the store is good for these days is the trade in process so that way the carrier can't claim they lost your phone in the mail like they would if you did the mail-in option. Like Reactions All Quote RickyH Arena Apprentice • 4d ago ... T-Mobile is one of the worst companies there is..... Like Reactions All Quote Dryheat1 Arena Apprentice • 4d ago ... T-Mobile is absolutely the worst cell phone company. It claims a lot and doesn't deliver. The sales people are crooked. The coverage that they claim is spotty at the best. Just leave a big city and get slightly into countryside and you have no signal. Even in a large city the signal is up and down horribly. I have tried them twice and it's the same every time. Be on the phone talking to someone long distance and the call drops constantly. And they definitely are not very economical anymore. I have switched back to AT&t and will stay there there's signal is very steady and consistent I have been even into the middle of the western US for there was hardly anything very remote and had a signal on AT&t the people I were with that were on T-Mobile had no service. So for overall service AT&t in Verizon are much better for consistency and overall quality Like Reactions All Quote Dryheat1 Arena Apprentice • 4d ago ↵Jmar82594 said: Had the same issue a couple years ago when I bought the s23 ultra . Sales rep first offered me to add accessories (normal obviously) I said no and as we continued to talk I reminded him 3 times “don’t forget to take off the charger and case” . When I was gonna pay they were still on there 😂. Told him you’re about to lose 14 business lines over some accessories. He did take them off but man T-Mobile has got to do better . That’s insane ... Should have left while you had the chance...lol, I have had them twice over the years and they're terrible. I went back to AT&t and in my area they're much better even the retail stores are pretty much no pressure Like Reactions All Quote Dryheat1 Arena Apprentice • 4d ago ↵RickyH said: T-Mobile is one of the worst companies there is..... ... T-Mobile is definitely the worst cell phone carrier by all means in all areas. 