Your votes say it all: Pixel 10 Pro XL outshot the iPhone 17 Pro (by a lot) Apple Has the hardware, the camera upgrades are impressive this year. But why do they keep the nearly stock looking photo and not turn up post-processing to 11 like pixel and Samsung?do professionals prefer it that way, and do it themselves to their own likings. Most people want to just take a photo and have that done automatically - so it’s in apples customers interest to post process more vibrant photos.I play with camera apps pre and post processing - you can get awesome photos as long as hardware is there. But not too many would - they launch stock camera app, and get what they get. Like 1 Reactions All Quote TuGa121 Arena Master • 2d agoedited ... With all due respect, I cannot concur with this assessment when DXOMARK and other reputable sources have provided conflicting information. Although I would consider this to be true if the discrepancy were not as significant, the difference here is too substantial. Notably, DXOMARK has maintained this approach for a considerably longer period than PA, rendering PA credibility questionable in my opinion. Even GSM Arena, which also reported conflicting results last year, indicated that the 16PM model outperformed the S24U just like all other sources except this one. Therefore, I respectfully decline to acknowledge this assessment. Like 1 Reactions All Quote NunoB512 Arena Master • 2d ago ... Its common sense, the photos were not even close. Google did a great job again. Like 6 Reactions All Quote Bruce_Wayne Arena Legend • 2d ago ... Pixel curbstomps Apple yet again when it comes to photos lol. Like 3 Reactions All Quote TuGa121 Arena Master • 2d agoedited ↵Bruce_Wayne said: Pixel curbstomps Apple yet again when it comes to photos lol. ... DXOMARK says otherwise. But i guess when ur desperate any score will work lol.https://www.dxomark.com/smartphones/ Like 2 Reactions All Quote p51d007 Arena Master • 2d ago ... I've never "depended" on my phone as a camera. It's for I'm in a hurry and this is all I have shots.I use a real camera for photography, not some super tiny sensor on my phone.That being said, for snapshots, phone cameras have replaced the "pocket/compact" camera.On my phone, I do not depend on over processed "AI" to make the picture. If it is something I want to keep, I shoot it in raw mode anyway, and post process in photoshop. Like 1 Reactions All Quote stferrari Arena Apprentice • 2d agoedited ↵TuGa121 said: With all due respect, I cannot concur with this assessment when DXOMARK and other reputable sources have provided conflicting information. Although I would consider this to be true if the discrepancy were not as significant, the difference here is too substantial. Notably, DXOMARK has maintained this approach for a considerably longer period than PA, rendering PA credibility questionable in my opinion. Even GSM Arena, which also reported conflicting results last year, indicated that the 16PM model outperformed the S24U just like all other sources except this one. Therefore, I respectfully decline to acknowledge this assessment. ... Of course you do. You like any biased individual cherry pick the sources that agree with your preconceived notions and dismiss any conflicting data as corrupt or invalid. Just so you know, it wasn't PA that arrived at this conclusion, it was over 1500 readers who voted (by the way i didn't cast a vote either way so i have no skin in ths game so to speak) and PA just reported the results then added their opinion as a post script. By the way DXOMARK rated the Pixel 10 Pro XL camera higher than the Iphone 17 Pro Max so since you think they are the end all experts that must burn your tail. Like 5 Reactions All Quote TuGa121 Arena Master • 2d agoedited ↵stferrari said: Of course you do. You like any biased individual cherry pick the sources that agree with your preconceived notions and dismiss any conflicting data as corrupt or invalid. Just so you know, it wasn't PA that arrived at this conclusion, it was over 1500 readers who voted (by the way i didn't cast a vote either way so i have no skin in ths game so to speak) and PA just reported the results then added their opinion as a post script. By the way DXOMARK rated the Pixel 10 Pro XL camera higher than the Iphone 17 Pro Max so since you think they are the end all experts that must burn your tail. ... No, I prefer consistency. I do not change from one source to another simply because they claim that my device is superior. In this case, I stick to the same source, DXOMARK, because it is older and more reliable. DXOMARK has released a report indicating that the Huawei Pura 80 Ultra surpasses the iPhone in terms of camera performance. I do not seek alternative sources that may contradict my findings. I adhere to a single source of information.Unlike FAN GIRLS, I do not switch to what is convenient for me. Like 1 Reactions All Quote stferrari Arena Apprentice • 2d ago ↵TuGa121 said: No, I prefer consistency. I do not change from one source to another simply because they claim that my device is superior. In this case, I stick to the same source, DXOMARK, because it is older and more reliable. DXOMARK has released a report indicating that the Huawei Pura 80 Ultra surpasses the iPhone in terms of camera performance. I do not seek alternative sources that may contradict my findings. I adhere to a single source of information.Unlike FAN GIRLS, I do not switch to what is convenient for me. ... Ok then. You agree that the Pixel 10 Pro XL has a better camera and display than the Iphone 17 Pro Max. Pretty good for an upstart and significantly lower cost phone. Like Reactions All Quote Samichales89 Arena Apprentice • 2d ago ... I really think that whomever at Phone Arena did the iPhone 17 Pro Max vs Pixel 10 Pro XL camera comparison either messed with the images, failed to clean the lens of the iPhone, or simply got a defective device. As I have seen other comparisons where the iPhone wiped the floor, or at least tied, with the Pixel and GS25U.
