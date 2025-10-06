iPhone 16 Pro (Refurb) from $813 – Back Market

Real-world images show what Huawei’s Mate 80 series will actually look like

• 2d ago

Like mentioned in other articles, it will come down to Camera for me. I won't be in China again until Chinese New Year, but whatever phone has the best camera at the time will be the one I get. I voted for Huawei on this, but we shall see. By that time the Xiaomi Ultra 16 should be out, and hopefully they bring something amazing to the table. I'm also not opposed to going back to the Huawei Pura series if their new one comes out by that time. Vivo has been doing some great stuff, but something about their phones always make me feel a little off-putting. And Honor doesn't work in the US. So those are already out.

• 2d ago

No access to the google play store, sad...I had 3 and they were some of the best phones i ever used. Unfortunately, I have apps for work that are on the play store.

Without access to them, it's a no-go for me.

• 2d ago
Are there any apps that you absolutely have to have? For me the most important ones are Gmail, Outlook, Maps, Chrome, Translate, Instagram, Chase, Okta authenticator, and Whatsapp. All of those can be added easily to the phone by using "Home away app" which is pre-installed on most Huawei's.

• 2d ago
Well, we have two work apps that come from the play store, plus I have an insurance app, banking app...which I'm sure won't work on Huawei.

• 1d ago
Got it, My work just uses Microsoft for everything so they all work. My Okta even has the push notifications for log ins just like if it came from Play. For banking, I use capital one and chase and they both are on there. And I know Wells Fargo, TD Bank, and Bank of America are (although American Airlines shows up when you search for it. haha). I also have my Priority Pass on there. For insurance I use Progressive and the app is there but I don't use apps on my phone for that.


Thanks for explaining. Just wanted people to know that a lot of apps are easily available without using MicroG or whatever. They even have the Universal Orlando Resort App (which I've never been to but it was under my recommended today when I looked for insurance.)

• 1d ago
Shame too. Had the Mate 2, 8, 9 NEVER had a problem with any of them. Held up well. When the ban hit, I had to ditch the 9.

