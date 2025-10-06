Home Discussions You are here Real-world images show what Huawei’s Mate 80 series will actually look like General Tsveta Ermenkova • Published: Oct 06, 2025, 9:21 AM Phonearena team Join the discussion COMMENT All comments need to comply with our Community Guidelines Phonearena comments rules A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter. Things that are NOT allowed: Off-topic talk - you must stick to the subject of discussion Trolling - see a description Flame wars Offensive, hate speech - if you want to say something, say it politely Spam/Advertisements - these posts are deleted Multiple accounts - one person can have only one account Impersonations and offensive nicknames - these accounts get banned To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: New accounts created within the last 24 hours may experience restrictions on how frequently they can post or comment. These limits are in place as a precaution and will automatically lift. Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it. Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us. ECPirate37 Arena Apprentice • 2d ago ... Like mentioned in other articles, it will come down to Camera for me. I won't be in China again until Chinese New Year, but whatever phone has the best camera at the time will be the one I get. I voted for Huawei on this, but we shall see. By that time the Xiaomi Ultra 16 should be out, and hopefully they bring something amazing to the table. I'm also not opposed to going back to the Huawei Pura series if their new one comes out by that time. Vivo has been doing some great stuff, but something about their phones always make me feel a little off-putting. And Honor doesn't work in the US. So those are already out. Like 1 Reactions All Quote p51d007 Arena Master • 2d ago ... No access to the google play store, sad...I had 3 and they were some of the best phones i ever used. Unfortunately, I have apps for work that are on the play store.Without access to them, it's a no-go for me. Like 2 Reactions All Quote ECPirate37 Arena Apprentice • 2d ago ↵p51d007 said: No access to the google play store, sad...I had 3 and they were some of the best phones i ever used. Unfortunately, I have apps for work that are on the play store.Without access to them, it's a no-go for me. ... Are there any apps that you absolutely have to have? For me the most important ones are Gmail, Outlook, Maps, Chrome, Translate, Instagram, Chase, Okta authenticator, and Whatsapp. All of those can be added easily to the phone by using "Home away app" which is pre-installed on most Huawei's. Like Reactions All Quote p51d007 Arena Master • 2d ago ↵ECPirate37 said: Are there any apps that you absolutely have to have? For me the most important ones are Gmail, Outlook, Maps, Chrome, Translate, Instagram, Chase, Okta authenticator, and Whatsapp. All of those can be added easily to the phone by using "Home away app" which is pre-installed on most Huawei's. ... Well, we have two work apps that come from the play store, plus I have an insurance app, banking app...which I'm sure won't work on Huawei. Like 2 Reactions All Quote ECPirate37 Arena Apprentice • 1d ago ↵p51d007 said: Well, we have two work apps that come from the play store, plus I have an insurance app, banking app...which I'm sure won't work on Huawei. ... Got it, My work just uses Microsoft for everything so they all work. My Okta even has the push notifications for log ins just like if it came from Play. For banking, I use capital one and chase and they both are on there. And I know Wells Fargo, TD Bank, and Bank of America are (although American Airlines shows up when you search for it. haha). I also have my Priority Pass on there. For insurance I use Progressive and the app is there but I don't use apps on my phone for that. Thanks for explaining. Just wanted people to know that a lot of apps are easily available without using MicroG or whatever. They even have the Universal Orlando Resort App (which I've never been to but it was under my recommended today when I looked for insurance.) Like 1 Reactions All Quote p51d007 Arena Master • 1d ago ↵ECPirate37 said: Got it, My work just uses Microsoft for everything so they all work. My Okta even has the push notifications for log ins just like if it came from Play. For banking, I use capital one and chase and they both are on there. And I know Wells Fargo, TD Bank, and Bank of America are (although American Airlines shows up when you search for it. haha). I also have my Priority Pass on there. For insurance I use Progressive and the app is there but I don't use apps on my phone for that. Thanks for explaining. Just wanted people to know that a lot of apps are easily available without using MicroG or whatever. They even have the Universal Orlando Resort App (which I've never been to but it was under my recommended today when I looked for insurance.) ... Shame too. Had the Mate 2, 8, 9 NEVER had a problem with any of them. Held up well. When the ban hit, I had to ditch the 9. Like Reactions All Quote Join the discussion Latest Discussions The foldable iPhone's design mystery deepens – analysts can't agree on the material by Iskra Petrova • 17m ago 1 Google is making your old Pixel Watch feel new again by Johanna Romero • 10h ago 1 Subscribers nationwide should see an improvement in AT&T's 5G service by Alan Friedman • 13h ago 3 Numbers show T-Mobile and AT&T might be better choices for some customers than Verizon by Anam Hamid • 16h ago 3 View all discussions
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts:
No access to the google play store, sad...I had 3 and they were some of the best phones i ever used. Unfortunately, I have apps for work that are on the play store.
Without access to them, it's a no-go for me.
Are there any apps that you absolutely have to have? For me the most important ones are Gmail, Outlook, Maps, Chrome, Translate, Instagram, Chase, Okta authenticator, and Whatsapp. All of those can be added easily to the phone by using "Home away app" which is pre-installed on most Huawei's.
Well, we have two work apps that come from the play store, plus I have an insurance app, banking app...which I'm sure won't work on Huawei.
Got it, My work just uses Microsoft for everything so they all work. My Okta even has the push notifications for log ins just like if it came from Play. For banking, I use capital one and chase and they both are on there. And I know Wells Fargo, TD Bank, and Bank of America are (although American Airlines shows up when you search for it. haha). I also have my Priority Pass on there. For insurance I use Progressive and the app is there but I don't use apps on my phone for that.
Thanks for explaining. Just wanted people to know that a lot of apps are easily available without using MicroG or whatever. They even have the Universal Orlando Resort App (which I've never been to but it was under my recommended today when I looked for insurance.)