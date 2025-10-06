Home Discussions You are here Honor Magic 8 and 8 Pro leak reveals almost everything ahead of October 15 launch General Iskra Petrova • Published: Oct 06, 2025, 9:41 AM Phonearena team Join the discussion COMMENT All comments need to comply with our Community Guidelines Phonearena comments rules A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter. Looks like Honor is doing well for themselves since breaking free from Huawei's influence and ownership. Like Reactions All Quote _shamrock_sean Arena Apprentice • 2d ago ... I just hope we don't get a crappy smaller battery outside of China again. And I don't find Magic OS bloated or lacking at all Like 1 Reactions All Quote bpcooper14 Arena Apprentice • 2d ago ... Just wish this would work in the US like they used to (and were easily available here as well) Like 1 Reactions All Quote meanestgenius Arena Legend • 2d ago ... Honor has been releasing some great smartphones. Honor still having and using Huawei's DNA has been serving them well. Like 2 Reactions All Quote Bruce_Wayne Arena Legend • 2d ago ↵bpcooper14 said: Just wish this would work in the US like they used to (and were easily available here as well) ... Yeah. Honor isn't limited from using Android like Huawei is. Doesn't take a genius to see that Honor is far more compelling than it's former owner. Like Reactions All Quote limporgyuk Arena Apprentice • 2d ago ... Humungous battery with 80W wireless charging?? Very impressive and you already know the cameras are gonna be great also. Like 2 Reactions All Quote meanestgenius Arena Legend • 2d ago ↵bpcooper14 said: Just wish this would work in the US like they used to (and were easily available here as well) ... Honor smartphones do work in the U.S., especially the global ROM variants. And with them still using Huawei’s DNA in the hardware and their MagicOS software, it doesn’t take a wannabe dark knight to see that Honor is a far more compelling offer than some other Android OEM’s like Google with its Pixels. Like 1 Reactions All Quote Bruce_Wayne Arena Legend • 1d ago ↵bpcooper14 said: Just wish this would work in the US like they used to (and were easily available here as well) ... It doesn't take GINOs to see that Huawei is doing much better now without Huawei's influence than they are with Huawei. They have access to Android, something Huawei lacks, and are available globally in more places. Just because something can "work" in the US doesn't mean full compatibility. Unlike past OEMs like BlackBerry and Nokia, the Pixels have staying power meaning I don't have to just OEMs with a lack of confidence in my chosen OEM. Like Reactions All Quote Bruce_Wayne Arena Legend • 1d ago ↵_shamrock_sean said: I just hope we don't get a crappy smaller battery outside of China again. And I don't find Magic OS bloated or lacking at all ... Or a crappy SoC chip like the Kirin chip. Like Reactions All Quote Danial_H Arena Apprentice • 1d ago ↵Bruce_Wayne said: Yeah. Honor isn't limited from using Android like Huawei is. Doesn't take a genius to see that Honor is far more compelling than it's former owner. ... Hopefully they find alternatives for Google soon. With Google's increasing clamping down on Android, other alternatives are better. I'm eyeing the privacy focused phones with their own OS, but their specs with the pricing isn't the best currently.•https://medium.com/insurge-intelligence/how-the-cia-made-google-e836451a959e•https://medium.com/insurge-intelligence/why-google-made-the-nsa-2a80584c9c1
