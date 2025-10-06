iPhone 16 Pro (Refurb) from $813 – Back Market

Honor Magic 8 and 8 Pro leak reveals almost everything ahead of October 15 launch

Phonearena team
Join the discussion
Bruce_Wayne
Bruce_Wayne
Arena Legend
• 2d ago

Looks like Honor is doing well for themselves since breaking free from Huawei's influence and ownership.

_shamrock_sean
_shamrock_sean
Arena Apprentice
• 2d ago

I just hope we don't get a crappy smaller battery outside of China again. And I don't find Magic OS bloated or lacking at all

bpcooper14
bpcooper14
Arena Apprentice
• 2d ago

Just wish this would work in the US like they used to (and were easily available here as well)

meanestgenius
meanestgenius
Arena Legend
• 2d ago

Honor has been releasing some great smartphones. Honor still having and using Huawei's DNA has been serving them well.

Bruce_Wayne
Bruce_Wayne
Arena Legend
• 2d ago
↵bpcooper14 said:

Just wish this would work in the US like they used to (and were easily available here as well)

Yeah. Honor isn't limited from using Android like Huawei is. Doesn't take a genius to see that Honor is far more compelling than it's former owner.

limporgyuk
limporgyuk
Arena Apprentice
• 2d ago

Humungous battery with 80W wireless charging?? Very impressive and you already know the cameras are gonna be great also.

meanestgenius
meanestgenius
Arena Legend
• 2d ago
↵bpcooper14 said:

Just wish this would work in the US like they used to (and were easily available here as well)

Honor smartphones do work in the U.S., especially the global ROM variants. And with them still using Huawei’s DNA in the hardware and their MagicOS software, it doesn’t take a wannabe dark knight to see that Honor is a far more compelling offer than some other Android OEM’s like Google with its Pixels.

Bruce_Wayne
Bruce_Wayne
Arena Legend
• 1d ago
↵bpcooper14 said:

Just wish this would work in the US like they used to (and were easily available here as well)

It doesn't take GINOs to see that Huawei is doing much better now without Huawei's influence than they are with Huawei. They have access to Android, something Huawei lacks, and are available globally in more places. Just because something can "work" in the US doesn't mean full compatibility. Unlike past OEMs like BlackBerry and Nokia, the Pixels have staying power meaning I don't have to just OEMs with a lack of confidence in my chosen OEM.

Bruce_Wayne
Bruce_Wayne
Arena Legend
• 1d ago
↵_shamrock_sean said:

I just hope we don't get a crappy smaller battery outside of China again. And I don't find Magic OS bloated or lacking at all

Or a crappy SoC chip like the Kirin chip.

Danial_H
Danial_H
Arena Apprentice
• 1d ago
↵Bruce_Wayne said:

Yeah. Honor isn't limited from using Android like Huawei is. Doesn't take a genius to see that Honor is far more compelling than it's former owner.

Hopefully they find alternatives for Google soon. With Google's increasing clamping down on Android, other alternatives are better. I'm eyeing the privacy focused phones with their own OS, but their specs with the pricing isn't the best currently.

•https://medium.com/insurge-intelligence/how-the-cia-made-google-e836451a959e

•https://medium.com/insurge-intelligence/why-google-made-the-nsa-2a80584c9c1

