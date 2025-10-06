Home Discussions You are here T-Mobile customers with 4G-only and early 5G phones will soon need to upgrade [UPDATED] General Anam Hamid • Published: Oct 06, 2025, 11:04 AM Phonearena team Join the discussion COMMENT All comments need to comply with our Community Guidelines Phonearena comments rules A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter. Who has a 4G onl T-Mobile phone? No one. Everyone has an actual 5G phone because T-Mobile is the only carrier to be on 5G standalone for almost 3 yrs now. Like Reactions All Quote Luckyducky Arena Apprentice • 2d ago ... Why? What happens in areas where there is no 5G signal/antennas? 4g kicks in... 4g covers a wider and deeper area than 5g. I am confused at how some of these companies run their operations... Like 2 Reactions All Quote Choco Arena Apprentice • 2d ago ↵Crunchypickles said: Come on man. Who has a 4G onl T-Mobile phone? No one. Everyone has an actual 5G phone because T-Mobile is the only carrier to be on 5G standalone for almost 3 yrs now. ... I have a Caterpillar flip smartphone that doesn't do 5G.It was specifically marketed towards T-Mobile users.It's not my only phone, I do have a 5G SA phone.But that flip phone is handy for certain tasks.Western Europe still has 3G, so I don't get why the US providers are so eager to switch over yet. Like 1 Reactions All Quote Zalmoxe Arena Apprentice • 2d ago ↵Crunchypickles said: Come on man. Who has a 4G onl T-Mobile phone? No one. Everyone has an actual 5G phone because T-Mobile is the only carrier to be on 5G standalone for almost 3 yrs now. ... While you are correct, I live in the Miami area and I quite often hit spots where it switches to 4G because 5G is too weak. I hope this gets resolved before they take 4G down. Like 1 Reactions All Quote SpaceForce1 Arena Apprentice • 2d ago ... What about LTE Watches??? Like 1 Reactions All Quote vwite2 Arena Master • 2d ago ↵SpaceForce1 said: What about LTE Watches??? ... and cars.. Like 1 Reactions All Quote ZeroChaos85 Arena Apprentice • 2d ago ↵Luckyducky said: Why? What happens in areas where there is no 5G signal/antennas? 4g kicks in... 4g covers a wider and deeper area than 5g. I am confused at how some of these companies run their operations... ... They tell you to manage it the best you can. They run the operation the way that gets them the most money. Like Reactions All Quote ECPirate37 Arena Apprentice • 19h ago ↵Zalmoxe said: While you are correct, I live in the Miami area and I quite often hit spots where it switches to 4G because 5G is too weak. I hope this gets resolved before they take 4G down. ... Where at in Miami? (You don't have to give specifics of course). I notice I have bad reception at Dolphins games #FinsUp but assumed it was because so many people. In Miami Beach I usually have really good service. Like Reactions All Quote shawman123 Arena Apprentice • 8h ago ↵Choco said: I have a Caterpillar flip smartphone that doesn't do 5G.It was specifically marketed towards T-Mobile users.It's not my only phone, I do have a 5G SA phone.But that flip phone is handy for certain tasks.Western Europe still has 3G, so I don't get why the US providers are so eager to switch over yet. ... 