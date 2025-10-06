iPhone 16 Pro (Refurb) from $813 – Back Market

T-Mobile customers with 4G-only and early 5G phones will soon need to upgrade [UPDATED]

Phonearena team
Crunchypickles
Crunchypickles
Arena Apprentice
• 2d ago

Come on man. Who has a 4G onl T-Mobile phone? No one. Everyone has an actual 5G phone because T-Mobile is the only carrier to be on 5G standalone for almost 3 yrs now.

Luckyducky
Luckyducky
Arena Apprentice
• 2d ago

Why? What happens in areas where there is no 5G signal/antennas? 4g kicks in... 4g covers a wider and deeper area than 5g. I am confused at how some of these companies run their operations...

Choco
Choco
Arena Apprentice
• 2d ago
↵Crunchypickles said:

Come on man. Who has a 4G onl T-Mobile phone? No one. Everyone has an actual 5G phone because T-Mobile is the only carrier to be on 5G standalone for almost 3 yrs now.

I have a Caterpillar flip smartphone that doesn't do 5G.

It was specifically marketed towards T-Mobile users.


It's not my only phone, I do have a 5G SA phone.

But that flip phone is handy for certain tasks.


Western Europe still has 3G, so I don't get why the US providers are so eager to switch over yet.

Zalmoxe
Zalmoxe
Arena Apprentice
• 2d ago
↵Crunchypickles said:

Come on man. Who has a 4G onl T-Mobile phone? No one. Everyone has an actual 5G phone because T-Mobile is the only carrier to be on 5G standalone for almost 3 yrs now.

While you are correct, I live in the Miami area and I quite often hit spots where it switches to 4G because 5G is too weak. I hope this gets resolved before they take 4G down.

SpaceForce1
SpaceForce1
Arena Apprentice
• 2d ago

What about LTE Watches???

vwite2
vwite2
Arena Master
• 2d ago
↵SpaceForce1 said:

What about LTE Watches???

and cars..

ZeroChaos85
ZeroChaos85
Arena Apprentice
• 2d ago
↵Luckyducky said:

Why? What happens in areas where there is no 5G signal/antennas? 4g kicks in... 4g covers a wider and deeper area than 5g. I am confused at how some of these companies run their operations...

They tell you to manage it the best you can. They run the operation the way that gets them the most money.

ECPirate37
ECPirate37
Arena Apprentice
• 19h ago
↵Zalmoxe said:

While you are correct, I live in the Miami area and I quite often hit spots where it switches to 4G because 5G is too weak. I hope this gets resolved before they take 4G down.

Where at in Miami? (You don't have to give specifics of course). I notice I have bad reception at Dolphins games #FinsUp but assumed it was because so many people. In Miami Beach I usually have really good service.

shawman123
shawman123
Arena Apprentice
• 8h ago
↵Choco said:

I have a Caterpillar flip smartphone that doesn't do 5G.

It was specifically marketed towards T-Mobile users.


It's not my only phone, I do have a 5G SA phone.

But that flip phone is handy for certain tasks.


Western Europe still has 3G, so I don't get why the US providers are so eager to switch over yet.

I think bandwidth is more limited here and it has to work over long distances considering how large the country is. Plus they are not refarming asap. Probably around 2028 they will start and it will kind off work until 2035.

