You may be surprised which iPhone 17 accessory is selling very well

TuGa121
TuGa121
Arena Master
• 5d ago

To my surprise, I did not anticipate the level of popularity this would achieve.

p51d007
p51d007
Arena Master
• 5d ago
↵TuGa121 said:

To my surprise, I did not anticipate the level of popularity this would achieve.

It's "trendy" which is why Apple users are grabbing them. 🤣

TuGa121
TuGa121
Arena Master
• 4d ago
↵p51d007 said:

It's "trendy" which is why Apple users are grabbing them. 🤣

Does any other OEM manufacture this product? I am inquiring because I am unfamiliar with its intended use and whether it is specifically designed for women. Personally, I would not wear such an item.

iCloud
iCloud
Arena Apprentice
• 3d ago
↵TuGa121 said:

Does any other OEM manufacture this product? I am inquiring because I am unfamiliar with its intended use and whether it is specifically designed for women. Personally, I would not wear such an item.

Amazon has a couple that are created by other manufacturers. It's a convenience thing, I would say. It's leaving space for other items in your pocket or small purse and easier to get to it. I think it's a good use case especially if you have a big and heavy phone. You won't feel it much on a strap than in your pocket. I don't think it isn't specifically designed for women or at least that's how apple markets it. Other ones I have seen were very specific to women.

TuGa121
TuGa121
Arena Master
• 3d ago
↵iCloud said:

Amazon has a couple that are created by other manufacturers. It's a convenience thing, I would say. It's leaving space for other items in your pocket or small purse and easier to get to it. I think it's a good use case especially if you have a big and heavy phone. You won't feel it much on a strap than in your pocket. I don't think it isn't specifically designed for women or at least that's how apple markets it. Other ones I have seen were very specific to women.

I understand i was just asking.

