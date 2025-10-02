Home Discussions You are here One of the new iPhones is a flop, and you won’t be surprised which model that is General Ilia Temelkov • Published: Oct 02, 2025, 5:11 PM Phonearena team Join the discussion COMMENT All comments need to comply with our Community Guidelines Phonearena comments rules A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter. Like 2 Reactions All Quote Bruce_Wayne Arena Legend • 18h ago ... Tuga is fuming right about now lol. Like 6 Reactions All Quote jasonlee81 Arena Apprentice • 17h ago ... I mean the base iPhone 17 probably saw the biggest overall set of upgrades and remained the same price, so why would anyone buy the air which is a pretty device sure, but it is $200 more expensive with LESS features and functionality then the BASE iPhone? For just $100/200 more then the air you can get the Pro/pro max variants with all the trimmings.The pricing structure is stupid and the thought process along with it.I always get the pro max models because why cut corners for the sake of $100-200, the air probably should have gotten a separate event rather then get announced with the 17 line, heck its not even numbered so another reason it sticks out like a sore thumb because its lined up against 3 phones that are better then it in every way. Like 3 Reactions All Quote kus-1 Arena Apprentice • 17h ago ... IT IS ALL A LIE !!! This is jawboning targeting shareholders .... I've got lots of inside info.This is just the first step towards discontinuing the disastrous iPhone air .... and it's not only the air with poor sales, pro and pro max are also struggling big. Only the iPhone 17 is getting buyer attention. All that the banks & Corporations do is LIE. Lots of fake numbers and stats everywhere for years, and the gullible believed them. Like Reactions All Quote Crispin_Gatieza Arena Master • 15h ago ... I've had mine for about a week now, the battery is not the Armageddon that it's supposed to be. It's not my 16 Pro Max but it's hovering around 35% at the end of a long day. I was not expecting that kind of endurance. The camera is pretty meh but it scans well enough so it's not a total loss. I can't say enough about how light this thing feels, that's what ultimately sold me. The S25 Edge felt like a Casio next to a Rolex (the Air) as Shakira would say. Like 1 Reactions All Quote Crispin_Gatieza Arena Master • 15h ago ↵kus-1 said: IT IS ALL A LIE !!! This is jawboning targeting shareholders .... I've got lots of inside info.This is just the first step towards discontinuing the disastrous iPhone air .... and it's not only the air with poor sales, pro and pro max are also struggling big. Only the iPhone 17 is getting buyer attention. All that the banks & Corporations do is LIE. Lots of fake numbers and stats everywhere for years, and the gullible believed them. ... Lighten up Francis. Like Reactions All Quote ErikOiseaux Arena Master • 12h ago ↵kus-1 said: IT IS ALL A LIE !!! This is jawboning targeting shareholders .... I've got lots of inside info.This is just the first step towards discontinuing the disastrous iPhone air .... and it's not only the air with poor sales, pro and pro max are also struggling big. Only the iPhone 17 is getting buyer attention. All that the banks & Corporations do is LIE. Lots of fake numbers and stats everywhere for years, and the gullible believed them. ... What, it was widely reported that the 17 Pro Max is 60% of the sales and the 17 pro is like 15% or something. Like Reactions All Quote tbreezy Arena Master • 10h ago ... Took delivery of my Silver 17 Pro Max 512GB and absolutely enjoying this beast!I’m mot surprised by the iPhone Air’s market performance, most people prioritise battery life and put cases on their phones, so the Air appeals to a very niche market.IMO, Apple should bring back the Plus models with their big batteries and high focus on efficiency.They would have been better off making the Air a smaller 6.3inch phone for those coming from the Minis. Like 1 Reactions All Quote tHeTim Arena Apprentice • 4h ago ... What beats me, is the naming of the Pro & the Pro Max models. If you have the Pro one, are you already the Pro, or are you the real Pro only if you have the Pro Max one. I guess it's the Apple's way of using terms. In comparison, the NHL is the pro series of ice hockey, but should there be another series for them really good ice hockey players called "NHL Max"? Like Reactions All Quote Crispin_Gatieza Arena Master • 2h ago ↵tHeTim said: What beats me, is the naming of the Pro & the Pro Max models. If you have the Pro one, are you already the Pro, or are you the real Pro only if you have the Pro Max one. I guess it's the Apple's way of using terms. In comparison, the NHL is the pro series of ice hockey, but should there be another series for them really good ice hockey players called "NHL Max"? ... Try figuring out the NASCAR series and which one is which. Now there's a naming clusterf... 