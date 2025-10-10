Home Discussions You are here Pixel watch 4 is the first one that could make Apple nervous General Aleksandar Anastasov • Published: Oct 10, 2025, 12:26 PM Phonearena team Join the discussion COMMENT All comments need to comply with our Community Guidelines Phonearena comments rules A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter. Things that are NOT allowed: Off-topic talk - you must stick to the subject of discussion Trolling - see a description Flame wars Offensive, hate speech - if you want to say something, say it politely Spam/Advertisements - these posts are deleted Multiple accounts - one person can have only one account Impersonations and offensive nicknames - these accounts get banned To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: New accounts created within the last 24 hours may experience restrictions on how frequently they can post or comment. These limits are in place as a precaution and will automatically lift. Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it. Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us. Brewski Arena Master • 3d ago ... Nothing released from a competitor would ever make Apple nervous. They just react by releasing an inferior product, raise the price, and then go take a nap on their pile of money. Like 3 Reactions All Quote Crispin_Gatieza Arena Master • 3d ago ... I'm not certain I'll upgrade from my PW3, the WearOS 6 update is really nice and I have no use for AI. Unless the discussion revolves around Allen Iverson and his sick crossover - which he stole from my boy Timmy Hardaway. Like Reactions All Quote Ouroboros Arena Apprentice • 3d ago ... Is it just me that feels like parts of the article were written by AI? Like 2 Reactions All Quote p51d007 Arena Master • 3d ago ... How would it make Apple nervous? The apple "ecosystem" draws them in like zombies andthey will stay zombie'd to apple 😉 Like 3 Reactions All Quote alanrock Arena Master • 2d ago ... Are you guys serious? 😁😅🤣 Like 1 Reactions All Quote kratos47 Arena Apprentice • 21h ago ... Things like this would never make Apple nervous. They have a fanbase that'll buy anything with their logo on it. 🤷🏻 Like Reactions All Quote Join the discussion Latest Discussions Google will allow you to hide ads in your search results, but only after scrolling by Ilia Temelkov • 1h ago 1 Apple's foldable iPhone just got one big production surprise by Iskra Petrova • 4h ago 1 Your apartment's Wi-Fi is the next battleground for Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T by Johanna Romero • 6h ago 1 Samsung hasn’t left Bixby behind, and may give it an One UI 8.5 overhaul by Ilia Temelkov • 7h ago 2 View all discussions
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: