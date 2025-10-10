iPhone 16 Pro (Refurb) from $813 – Back Market

Pixel watch 4 is the first one that could make Apple nervous

General
Phonearena team
Join the discussion
Brewski
Brewski
Arena Master
• 3d ago

Nothing released from a competitor would ever make Apple nervous. They just react by releasing an inferior product, raise the price, and then go take a nap on their pile of money.

Like
3
Reactions
All
Quote
Crispin_Gatieza
Crispin_Gatieza
Arena Master
• 3d ago

I'm not certain I'll upgrade from my PW3, the WearOS 6 update is really nice and I have no use for AI. Unless the discussion revolves around Allen Iverson and his sick crossover - which he stole from my boy Timmy Hardaway.

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
Ouroboros
Ouroboros
Arena Apprentice
• 3d ago

Is it just me that feels like parts of the article were written by AI?

Like
2
Reactions
All
Quote
p51d007
p51d007
Arena Master
• 3d ago

How would it make Apple nervous? The apple "ecosystem" draws them in like zombies and

they will stay zombie'd to apple 😉

Like
3
Reactions
All
Quote
alanrock
alanrock
Arena Master
• 2d ago

Are you guys serious? 😁😅🤣

Like
1
Reactions
All
Quote
kratos47
kratos47
Arena Apprentice
• 21h ago

Things like this would never make Apple nervous. They have a fanbase that'll buy anything with their logo on it. 🤷🏻

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
Join the discussion

Latest Discussions

Google will allow you to hide ads in your search results, but only after scrolling

by Ilia Temelkov • 1

Apple's foldable iPhone just got one big production surprise

by Iskra Petrova • 1

Your apartment's Wi-Fi is the next battleground for Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T

by Johanna Romero • 1

Samsung hasn’t left Bixby behind, and may give it an One UI 8.5 overhaul 

by Ilia Temelkov • 2
View all discussions
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless