Discussion - Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold review: The flawed foldable

TBomb
TBomb
Arena Master
• 1d ago

Foldables are still a tough sell for me. I'm super curious to try them, but the price is what kills it for me.

alanrock
alanrock
Arena Master
• 1d ago

PhoneArena gives too much praise to Google's surveillance software, and your rating for the worst foldable device available worldwide is too high.

meanestgenius
meanestgenius
Arena Legend
• 12h ago
↵alanrock said:

PhoneArena gives too much praise to Google's surveillance software, and your rating for the worst foldable device available worldwide is too high.

Absolutely agree. No way I'm paying a premium for a Foldable in 2025 and it can't even outduo it's predecessor regarding battery life. There are much better Foldables out there.

