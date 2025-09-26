Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Verizon's latest TCL tablet is easy on the eyes, ultra-affordable, and 5G-capable

General
Phonearena team
Join the discussion
droidboy
droidboy
Arena Apprentice
• 6d ago

A non full hd display and 4 gb of ram? $200 is asking wayy to much in 2025.

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
Join the discussion

Latest Discussions

Your Galaxy S26 Ultra might actually read the room and hide its display if necessary

by Tsveta Ermenkova • 1

Google Pixel 10a needs these three features to convince me

by Abdullah Asim • 2

The Apple Watch Ultra 3 you deserve exists: Apple just didn’t build it

by Aleksandar Anastasov • 1

Feast your eyes on the sub-6mm Motorola Edge 70 in a newly leaked promo video!

by Adrian Diaconescu • 2
View all discussions
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless