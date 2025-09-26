Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Cameras are dead money: watch the Galaxy S25 Ultra flex and win

General
Phonearena team
Join the discussion
p51d007
p51d007
Arena Master
• 6d ago

The BEST camera is the one you have with you, when you need/want to take a photo. But I'm gonna grab my camera bag with my d-slr, multiple lenses, filters, flash and what not if I intend to take photos. Depending on a super tiny image sensor?

NOPE

Plus, 99.9% of users aren't dedicated to processing the phone raw images in photoshop or other image processing program. They want "point & shoot.

You can 100% bet these photos were post processed.

Like
3
Reactions
All
Quote
NunoB512
NunoB512
Arena Master
• 6d ago

I had no idea my S25U took such good photos ... lol 😆

Like
2
Reactions
All
Quote
euklidis
euklidis
Arena Apprentice
• 6d ago

this are bad photos, from quality to artistic point of view. I know the best camera is the one you have with you but the quality and the dymamic range is crap. HDR cannot handle shadows well, destroying the shots.

Like
3
Reactions
All
Quote
Rolly
Rolly
Arena Apprentice
• 5d ago

Well my MFT camera still is miles ahead in IQ compared to the best phones. Of course it's not with me all the time, but heavily overprocessed and unnatural looking images from the phone, is the reason why I still keep my camera.

Like
1
Reactions
All
Quote
R1ftt
R1ftt
Arena Apprentice
• 4d ago

Please, don't come to New Zealand. We don't want you.

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
Join the discussion

Latest Discussions

Your Galaxy S26 Ultra might actually read the room and hide its display if necessary

by Tsveta Ermenkova • 1

Google Pixel 10a needs these three features to convince me

by Abdullah Asim • 2

The Apple Watch Ultra 3 you deserve exists: Apple just didn’t build it

by Aleksandar Anastasov • 1

Feast your eyes on the sub-6mm Motorola Edge 70 in a newly leaked promo video!

by Adrian Diaconescu • 2
View all discussions
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless