Three Galaxy S26 Ultra features that could make me upgrade in 2026

General
Phonearena team
TuGa121
TuGa121
Arena Master
• 21h ago

Please remember the price increase.

MusicNotes24
MusicNotes24
Arena Apprentice
• 19h ago
↵TuGa121 said:

Please remember the price increase.

Don’t forget to mention that the increase would be from Qualcomm raising the cost of the processor, a lot of people here don’t know how a business works and thinks no other businesses are involved in maintaining smartphones

NunoB512
NunoB512
Arena Master
• 18h ago

Just hope they maintain the classic design and look of the S25U, and that the software is just as good and reliable as my S25U, without any bugs or issues. I am pretty happy with the current 45w charging.

totlandbay
totlandbay
Arena Apprentice
• 2h ago

The S26 Ultra better be THIS:

Android 16 - ONE UI-8.5 - Support through Android 22

7 inch screen - flat - slightly rounded corners

(CFoE - Color Filter on Encapsulation)

Screen/body ratio 92.2% - M14 OLED

Corning Gorilla Glass Armor - M14 materials - IP68

16 GBs RAM [LPDDR6 DRAM]

Exynos 2600 chipset [2nm SF2]

GPU Andreno 830 (1.25 GHz)

Up to 2TB storage

S Pen WITH Bluetooth

UFS (universal flash storage) - 4.1 speeds

Silicon Carbide 6,000 mAh battery

HDR10+ + refresh rate of up to 144Hz

3,000 nit brightness + pixel density of 1800 x 3440 (508 PPI)

Small rear screen display

Better satellite connectivity

USB Type-C 3.2, DisplayPort 1.2, OTG

65W Wired Charging + 45W [Qi2] Wireless Charging

200MP periscope telephoto sensor

Variable aperture settings - 1/1.5-inch sensor

50 MP ultra-wide camera ISOCELL GNJ

50 MP telephoto camera

60 MP selfie camera hidden under the screen

Bluetooth 6 [inc. Auracast support]


totlandbay
totlandbay
Arena Apprentice
• 2h ago
↵TuGa121 said:

Please remember the price increase.

I don't care about the price. I want an ULTRA phone, not some scaled down POS.

TuGa121
TuGa121
Arena Master
• 39m ago
↵totlandbay said:

I don't care about the price. I want an ULTRA phone, not some scaled down POS.

ok i can agree with that. Lets see how it goes.

