Three Galaxy S26 Ultra features that could make me upgrade in 2026

TuGa121 Arena Master • 21h ago

Please remember the price increase.

MusicNotes24 Arena Apprentice • 19h ago
↵TuGa121 said: Please remember the price increase.

Don't forget to mention that the increase would be from Qualcomm raising the cost of the processor, a lot of people here don't know how a business works and thinks no other businesses are involved in maintaining smartphones

NunoB512 Arena Master • 18h ago

Just hope they maintain the classic design and look of the S25U, and that the software is just as good and reliable as my S25U, without any bugs or issues. I am pretty happy with the current 45w charging.

totlandbay Arena Apprentice • 2h ago

The S26 Ultra better be THIS:Android 16 - ONE UI-8.5 - Support through Android 227 inch screen - flat - slightly rounded corners(CFoE - Color Filter on Encapsulation)Screen/body ratio 92.2% - M14 OLEDCorning Gorilla Glass Armor - M14 materials - IP6816 GBs RAM [LPDDR6 DRAM]Exynos 2600 chipset [2nm SF2]GPU Andreno 830 (1.25 GHz)Up to 2TB storageS Pen WITH BluetoothUFS (universal flash storage) - 4.1 speedsSilicon Carbide 6,000 mAh batteryHDR10+ + refresh rate of up to 144Hz3,000 nit brightness + pixel density of 1800 x 3440 (508 PPI)Small rear screen displayBetter satellite connectivityUSB Type-C 3.2, DisplayPort 1.2, OTG65W Wired Charging + 45W [Qi2] Wireless Charging200MP periscope telephoto sensorVariable aperture settings - 1/1.5-inch sensor50 MP ultra-wide camera ISOCELL GNJ 50 MP telephoto camera60 MP selfie camera hidden under the screenBluetooth 6 [inc. Auracast support]

totlandbay Arena Apprentice • 2h ago
↵TuGa121 said: Please remember the price increase.

I don't care about the price. I want an ULTRA phone, not some scaled down POS.

TuGa121 Arena Master • 39m ago
↵totlandbay said: I don't care about the price. I want an ULTRA phone, not some scaled down POS.

ok i can agree with that. Lets see how it goes.
