One of the most exciting 2026 phones has already leaked out, and it's not an iPhone or Galaxy

JSZX1928 Arena Apprentice • 21h ago

Since when are thin phones exciting?

MusicNotes24 Arena Apprentice • 19h ago

It's going to be the new trend for the next couple of years just like how titanium was all the rage previously and notches years ago. It's pretty easy to scope out the market to see what the next trend will be. Me personally, I'm all for thin phones because I'm sick of everything becoming heavy bricks

pimpin83z Arena Legend • 19h ago

"One of the most exciting 2026 phones has already leaked out"I know for a fact Motorola paid you to write this because most exciting phones & Motorola haven't belonged in the same sentence for over a decade.

fatTony Arena Apprentice • 18h ago

I share your excitement. Looking to take a break from flagships

JSZX1928 Arena Apprentice • 13h ago

A foolish trend. Thin phones are bad for ergonomics, durability and performance.

ijuanp03 Arena Master • 11h ago

Mororola actually started the trend in 2016 with the moto Z. It's thinner than the iPhone Air and s25 Edge at 5.2mm thin and also innovated with set of moto mods where Apple copied the concept of magsafe. It's good they are bringing back a thin phone and I'm pretty sure Motorola can put at least 5000mah battery on the new device compared to a sub 3000mah on the iPhone Air.

Somethingelse Arena Apprentice • 6h agoedited

I'd rather have a bigger battery, better and cooler CPU GPU with more powerAnd better speakersI'd have a thicker phone if it meant double battery size of 12000
Since when are thin phones exciting?
It’s going to be the new trend for the next couple of years just like how titanium was all the rage previously and notches years ago. It’s pretty easy to scope out the market to see what the next trend will be. Me personally, I’m all for thin phones because I’m sick of everything becoming heavy bricks