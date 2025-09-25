Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

The iPhone 17 series has two SIM variants. Is it time to say goodbye to physical SIM?

Phonearena team
ECPirate37
ECPirate37
Arena Apprentice
• 20h ago

I'm glad you mention travel. I travel a lot and being able to quickly add a sim to my phone is great. (A great feature of Chinese phones is they all have two sim slots). It's so much better being able to land and pop in a card while keeping my T-Mobile and 15 gig of data from them.


I also switch between 4 phones. Like if I'm going to LA or Miami, I'd rather carry my Pura series for better photos, but if in China, obviously taking the Mate XT to be used for work.


Right now I'm going through the biggest pain point with switch because they switched to virtual cartridges and I have the OG Switch, the OLED, and the 2. So I usually only take the LG on the trips in case I break it or it gets stolen. However, the new way they do virtual game cards means that one is pretty much worthless for downloaded games because I can only keep it synced between one other system. So if the game I want to play is on the Switch 2, and it is sycned to the OLED, then I can't play it. The old way was way easier, where they just checked to make sure another one of my switches wasn't already playing it.


They may not be the exact same thing, but I picture how I could get to a different country and because my esim was last authorized on a phone I don't have with me, I would not be able to switch over.

BullaBoss
BullaBoss
Arena Master
• 15h ago

I like esim in general. If they can create a secure method to quickly transfer esim to a new device then I'd happily send off physical SIM. It should be possible from every carrier's online dashboard.

krleitch
krleitch
Arena Apprentice
• 15h ago

Pixel 10 is eSIM only too in USA but physical SIM abroad. I just like having a SIM card slot for quick change of smartphones.

