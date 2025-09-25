Home Discussions You are here The iPhone 17 series has two SIM variants. Is it time to say goodbye to physical SIM? General Mariyan Slavov • Published: Sep 25, 2025, 11:00 AM Phonearena team Join the discussion COMMENT All comments need to comply with our Community Guidelines Phonearena comments rules A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter. Things that are NOT allowed: Off-topic talk - you must stick to the subject of discussion Trolling - see a description Flame wars Offensive, hate speech - if you want to say something, say it politely Spam/Advertisements - these posts are deleted Multiple accounts - one person can have only one account Impersonations and offensive nicknames - these accounts get banned To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: New accounts created within the last 24 hours may experience restrictions on how frequently they can post or comment. These limits are in place as a precaution and will automatically lift. Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it. Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us. ECPirate37 Arena Apprentice • 20h ago ... I'm glad you mention travel. I travel a lot and being able to quickly add a sim to my phone is great. (A great feature of Chinese phones is they all have two sim slots). It's so much better being able to land and pop in a card while keeping my T-Mobile and 15 gig of data from them. I also switch between 4 phones. Like if I'm going to LA or Miami, I'd rather carry my Pura series for better photos, but if in China, obviously taking the Mate XT to be used for work. Right now I'm going through the biggest pain point with switch because they switched to virtual cartridges and I have the OG Switch, the OLED, and the 2. So I usually only take the LG on the trips in case I break it or it gets stolen. However, the new way they do virtual game cards means that one is pretty much worthless for downloaded games because I can only keep it synced between one other system. So if the game I want to play is on the Switch 2, and it is sycned to the OLED, then I can't play it. The old way was way easier, where they just checked to make sure another one of my switches wasn't already playing it. They may not be the exact same thing, but I picture how I could get to a different country and because my esim was last authorized on a phone I don't have with me, I would not be able to switch over. Like 1 Reactions All Quote BullaBoss Arena Master • 15h ago ... I like esim in general. If they can create a secure method to quickly transfer esim to a new device then I'd happily send off physical SIM. It should be possible from every carrier's online dashboard. Like Reactions All Quote krleitch Arena Apprentice • 15h ago ... Pixel 10 is eSIM only too in USA but physical SIM abroad. I just like having a SIM card slot for quick change of smartphones. Like 1 Reactions All Quote Join the discussion Latest Discussions Has OnePlus really ended its Hasselblad partnership, or is it just rebranded: DetailMax Engine presented by Sebastian Pier • 2h ago 1 The Xiaomi 17 series is official – it wants to crush the iPhone 17, and it's being obvious about it by Tsveta Ermenkova • 4h ago 3 iPhone 17 production forced employees to work nights while their pay was withheld by Abdullah Asim • 7h ago 3 Trump moves closer to scoring a win with TikTok by Alan Friedman • 9h ago 1 View all discussions
