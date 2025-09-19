Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

The iPhone 17 is selling so well that Apple is now raising its production

ErikOiseaux
ErikOiseaux
• 6d ago

I’m getting the 17pro because of the unibody design that finally brings metal back to the rear part of the phone.


vapor chamber and extra camera is bonus.

jasonlee81
jasonlee81
• 5d ago

I got the pro max as I always want the biggest display, but otherwise I can totally see why the stock iPhone is so popular, i mean it got a lot of long overdue upgrades which were sorely needed and quite frankly laughable that a phone in 2024/2025 had such paltry components for the price that it should have had years ago.

At least now its actually better value for money for a lot of users, will be curious once the sales settle which handset sells the best and worst... I suspect Pro Max first, then neck and neck for the vanilla and pro, and Air in a distant 4th.

