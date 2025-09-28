Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

The iPhone 17 Pro did something yesterday that no iPhone had ever done before

Phonearena team
Knownhost
Knownhost
• 5d ago

The iPhones showed live s**ts from four positions...


Probably needs an edit. Lol

Knownhost
Knownhost
• 5d ago
↵Knownhost said:

The iPhones showed live s**ts from four positions...


Probably needs an edit. Lol

Also, people are pretty sick. They've probably recorded live shi*s for years.

Alan Friedman
Alan Friedman
Phonearena team
• 4d ago
↵Knownhost said:

The iPhones showed live s**ts from four positions...


Probably needs an edit. Lol

Yikes! Don 't know how that happened. Made the correction this morning. Thanks! Considering the Tigers' poor play of late the auto-correct was just doing its thing!

