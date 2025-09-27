Home Discussions You are here Apple Intelligence not working on iPhone 17 for some users General Abdullah Asim • Published: Sep 27, 2025, 10:14 PM Phonearena team Join the discussion COMMENT All comments need to comply with our Community Guidelines Phonearena comments rules A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter. NunoB512 Arena Master • 5d ago ... " Apple has dismissed these problems, but I think that the iPhone 17’s issues can't be ignored anymore." " shows how the company’s quality control for its software upgrades has gone down the drain in recent years." These 2 quotes illustrate the current launch of the Iphone 17 series, full of bugs and issues (i highly doubt the antenna issues aka #AntennaGate#2 can be fixed with software.) But the most important part is that Apple has dismissed some of the issues showing how much they stand behind their products. Like 1 Reactions All Quote VeliKaraca97 Arena Apprentice • 5d ago ... It's easy. Just buy the 16 Pro Max and everything is ready. Really, the difference between 16 nad 17 Pro Max is not that big. In US you get better battery backup with 17 PM since it's eSIM-only but the difference is not day and night and 16 Pro Max has a solid backup already. Also, now it's discounted since new model came up and it's even better deal. Main camera and ultrawide are the same, telephoto is 5x real optics and not bad either - 17 has it on 4x with bigger resolution but i've tested it and it's not a day and night difference. 8x is blurry and not good in poor light as the clear 5x optic on iPhone 16 PM. It has powerful A18 Pro , it will run last iOS updates for years, it's titanium-glass sandwich, it's not uggly as 17, it does not feel cheap, it does not scratch (i use it with no protector and case , dropped it few times on concrete - no problems at all, really), solid cameras also. Front camera could be a bit better in low-light but that's nitpicking really.Probably the best iPhone ever made - durable, no scratchgate, antennagate etc. And now, even a better value. You can find it brand new (not refurbished) and still save you money while receiving a better than 17 Pro Max deal and experience. Go for it. Like Reactions All Quote TuGa121 Arena Master • 5d ago ... I thought apple didn't have ai lol said every ignorant android user. Like Reactions All Quote TuGa121 Arena Master • 5d agoedited ... Am i the lucky one again I dont have this on any of the devices not mine or wife's iphone here we go again year after year I dont see not one. I just went over the ai apple offers even the calender everything is working perfectly hmm starting to wonder if this is click bait or waht it is. It's impossible I been back since the 13 pro max and not have any of these issues most of my friend own iphones and not one has seen issue i dont understand.I'm not even kidding the google maps bug i seen it on my fold nunob512 fold and his s25u which I understand s**t happens but all these iphone issues I dont see one. Been over a week with my 17 pro max not a single drop call no issues with apple intelligence or anything I just dont understand. Like Reactions All Quote NunoB512 Arena Master • 5d ago ... On the other hand my wife gets hit will all of the issues reported on the 16 Pro Max, I am going to quote what she says " This Iphone is a piece of shi***" I even told her to get the latest Pixel... Like Reactions All Quote Bruce_Wayne Arena Legend • 4d ago ↵TuGa121 said: Am i the lucky one again I dont have this on any of the devices not mine or wife's iphone here we go again year after year I dont see not one. I just went over the ai apple offers even the calender everything is working perfectly hmm starting to wonder if this is click bait or waht it is. It's impossible I been back since the 13 pro max and not have any of these issues most of my friend own iphones and not one has seen issue i dont understand.I'm not even kidding the google maps bug i seen it on my fold nunob512 fold and his s25u which I understand s**t happens but all these iphone issues I dont see one. Been over a week with my 17 pro max not a single drop call no issues with apple intelligence or anything I just dont understand. ... Shouldn't you have a disclaimer on your posts since they're paid for by Apple? Like 1 Reactions All Quote Bruce_Wayne Arena Legend • 4d ago ↵NunoB512 said: On the other hand my wife gets hit will all of the issues reported on the 16 Pro Max, I am going to quote what she says " This Iphone is a piece of shi***" I even told her to get the latest Pixel... ... It's a sign to ditch the iPhone and join the Pixel side. Like Reactions All Quote NunoB512 Arena Master • 4d ago ↵Bruce_Wayne said: It's a sign to ditch the iPhone and join the Pixel side. ... Seriously, this year, even with all the Galaxy flagships and Google Pixels combined, they still can't beat Apple when it comes to bugs and issues. I am actually looking forward for an article about this from PA, so the #ISheep get proved wrong once again. Like Reactions All Quote TuGa121 Arena Master • 4d ago ↵Bruce_Wayne said: Shouldn't you have a disclaimer on your posts since they're paid for by Apple? ... I genuinely wish I were compensated by Apple. Like Reactions All Quote TuGa121 Arena Master • 4d ago ↵Bruce_Wayne said: It's a sign to ditch the iPhone and join the Pixel side. ... You must think she is like you guys looking for defects lol Like 1 Reactions All Quote
