The $1000 mistake too many people will make this year

I agree with this article. 1 more camera, 1 more speaker & 800-900 more mAh in battery & it would've been the iPhone to get IMO. Like Reactions All Quote MetKev Arena Apprentice • 6d ago ... I'd disagree with the main point of this article. But much of it's perspective correct - fashion especially, i.e. a crippling comparison, but it does somehow remind me of the Lumia 1520 from Nokia over 11 years ago.More than admiring, if you have a large camera, or a work android phone from 2024 or 2025, this phone is the perfect pairing for a personal phone. It can be a great phone without a great camera. Like 1 Reactions All Quote suhas2000 Arena Apprentice • 6d ago ... Not to forget that Apple used their in-house C1x modem instead of SD x80 that's in all s25 variants and iPhone 17 models. Their C1 modem used in 16e was inferior to SD x80 or even x75. Like Reactions All Quote Crispin_Gatieza Arena Master • 5d ago ... Sh!t, I broke down and got one in light blue. I held the S25 Edge and the Air for a considerable amount of time and being the Apple basher I'm known to be, I was blown away how light and solid it feels. The Edge is a couple of grams lighter yet it feels "heavier" probably due to the squared off edges. I know it's subjective but the Edge seems to carry a lot more mass. Also, the Air is definitely faster than even my 16 Pro Max or S25 Ultra. I wanted the Edge to be better. It has better cameras and has DeX but the in-hand feeling was just all kinds of off. It was later that I noticed the Air was cheaper but that wouldn't have made a bit of difference. Like 2 Reactions All Quote Stonecool Arena Apprentice • 5d ago ... I think this review leans too much into spec-sheet absolutism and misses the point of the iPhone Air.Yes, it has compromises — single camera, mono speaker, slower charging. But calling it a “$1000 mistake” is techbro bias. Not everyone prioritizes spec-maxing. For some people, weight, thinness, and comfort in daily use are more valuable than having an extra lens they’ll rarely use.Design isn’t just “a wow factor that fades” — it’s usability. A lighter, slimmer phone is easier on your hand, your pocket, and your everyday life. Apple clearly optimized for that, and in return you still get excellent battery life, iOS stability, long software support, and the same core iPhone experience.If you’re a power user, fair enough — get a Pro model. But framing the Air as a mistake ignores the fact that it was built for a different audience. Trade-offs aren’t flaws; they’re choices. And for plenty of people, this choice will make sense. Like 1 Reactions All Quote DarthDigital Arena Apprentice • 5d ago ... Who in their right mind would want to “edit videos and photos” on a phone, anyhow? That seems like a strawman argument for not buying it. Like 1 Reactions All Quote MsPooks Arena Master • 4d ago ... ~6:30 hours battery life is "great news" now? 🤔 Like Reactions All Quote GeorgeSpurts1 Arena Apprentice • 4d ago ... This is unmitigated propaganda and garbage from word one. First off, if you're in the Apple ecosystem, you're not switching to a Samsung phone, period. Second, vice-versa. The two are not comparable. The better comparison would be iPhone Air vs iPhone 17, yes?Even then, I have news for you self-appointed phone experts...not everyone wants or needs multiple lenses and camera options on the device they carry. Unless you are a pro photographer or wanna-be pro, almost all of that is unnecessary. Just why do we need stereo sound and two speakers on a phone anyway?Some of these compromises are not compromises at all. They are incremental overkill that only a small subset of people want, let alone need.I bought an iPhone Air and I can say with certainty that thanks to Apple's software and components efficiency, the battery life is the SAME as my iPhone 15 Pro Max. Same. That is incredible.This is not a $1,000 mistake it is a $1,000 value for those of us who are tired of carrying a brick in our pocket and don't need all of the nonsense that sites like this one try to convince people they must have. Sad! So bad for our country! Like Reactions All Quote mtavel Arena Apprentice • 4d agoedited ... If picking a phone was based purely on maxing out specs, no one would buy iPhones anymore. This phone clearly compromises for packaging, something phones have done since they were invented. Pick the compromise you care about and get it. The gatekeeping is strong here. 