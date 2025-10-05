iPhone 16 Pro (Refurb) from $813 – Back Market

T-Mobile must meet this FCC test by Q1 2026 or return spectrum to the FCC

General
Phonearena team
Join the discussion
Augustine
Augustine
Arena Master
• 3d ago

Whoever said that mm-waves were good for macro cells was high on something. Yet they still insist that 60 GHz is net next big thing for 6G. The carriers are less daring now and only hint at 8 to 12 GHz.

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
mloudt
mloudt
Arena Apprentice
• 3d agoedited

Tmo and Dish really needed to do spectrum swap dish needed this and was going to buy that old 800 mhz spectrum acquired from Sprint that dish downpayed 100 mill but couldn't afford. Dish should of been more patient with Tmo they got mad and did mvno agreement with Att. Dish should of spectrum swap with Tmo to get 3 bill 800mhz price down.

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
Join the discussion

Latest Discussions

The foldable iPhone's design mystery deepens – analysts can't agree on the material

by Iskra Petrova • 1

Google is making your old Pixel Watch feel new again

by Johanna Romero • 1

Subscribers nationwide should see an improvement in AT&T's 5G service

by Alan Friedman • 3

Numbers show T-Mobile and AT&T might be better choices for some customers than Verizon

by Anam Hamid • 3
View all discussions
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless