Home Discussions You are here T-Mobile may soon operate very differently General Anam Hamid • Published: Sep 30, 2025, 9:45 AM Phonearena team Join the discussion COMMENT All comments need to comply with our Community Guidelines Phonearena comments rules A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter. Things that are NOT allowed: Off-topic talk - you must stick to the subject of discussion Trolling - see a description Flame wars Offensive, hate speech - if you want to say something, say it politely Spam/Advertisements - these posts are deleted Multiple accounts - one person can have only one account Impersonations and offensive nicknames - these accounts get banned To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: New accounts created within the last 24 hours may experience restrictions on how frequently they can post or comment. These limits are in place as a precaution and will automatically lift. Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it. Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us. Augustine Arena Master • 3d ago ... A new CEO is just more of the same: doing whatever necessary to raise his golden parachute while dooming the company and antagonizing its customers. Like 1 Reactions All Quote CaliMoss Arena Apprentice • 3d ago ... I've been disgusted with TMobile ever since they promised Sprint merger regulators they'd add 11k and turned around and fired hundreds within two months of the merger. A new CEO won't change the interminable rot and malfeasance their customers and employees wade through. Like Reactions All Quote Ellemarie Arena Apprentice • 3d ago ... I've been comparing other companies because the quality of T-Mobile service has gone down right a lot and I keep getting dropped calls now although they say coverage is really good in my area. I keep getting told you just need a new phone which is BF I about three phones and none of them helped. Even my daughter's been having problems and she has an expensive iPhone. Then there's the deal that they raised the stupid prices after telling me that it was locked in so it would never change. They pulled this 2 weeks after I bought my new phone so I was stuck with them for 2 years. I had even asked them now you're sure I might prizes are locked in I don't want to stay with T-Mobile two more years because I'm getting tired of the crummy service. And I was promised it would yet it didn't. Pretty fed up with them and the scams they pull in the stores. I tried to go to one of the stores for a problem I was having and there was such a long line I could not stay after driving to another town. They need more of their stores and get rid of these extra ones that are not part of T- mobile and start giving better service in their stores instead of ripping people off. I was even sold a used watch once as new it had someone else's pictures and things all over it and it was a fight to return it and get another one. The people working in the stores seem to be scammers and sneak in things you didn't know you were having to pay for. Had about enough of this company. You get what you pay for yes the prices are low but the coverage and service stinks. I don't know how they're getting away with saying they have the biggest coverage area when we know they don't. I have a friend with Verizon and they get service in the mountains here where I don't go anymore because I don't feel safe because T-Mobile doesn't work there. Like Reactions All Quote Join the discussion Latest Discussions Your Galaxy S26 Ultra might actually read the room and hide its display if necessary by Tsveta Ermenkova • 43m ago 1 Google Pixel 10a needs these three features to convince me by Abdullah Asim • 1h ago 2 The Apple Watch Ultra 3 you deserve exists: Apple just didn’t build it by Aleksandar Anastasov • 1h ago 1 Feast your eyes on the sub-6mm Motorola Edge 70 in a newly leaked promo video! by Adrian Diaconescu • 1h ago 2 View all discussions
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: