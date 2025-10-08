iPhone 16 Pro (Refurb) from $813 – Back Market

T-Mobile Tuesdays is being used to jack up sales at Corporate stores

jhs1005
jhs1005
Arena Apprentice
• 20h ago

Alan Friedman, I'm shocked it took you this long to figure this out😂

ECPirate37
ECPirate37
Arena Apprentice
• 19h ago

I've actually never had this happen. I've been to several different stores in the NYC area and a lot of them have the swag right at the front door and you walk up, tap the 5 minute countdown timer and then walk away. Usually less than 15 seconds. If they ever wanted me to sign in I'd just walk away. Nothing they offer is more valuable that 15 minutes of my time.

