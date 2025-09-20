Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

7 must-know OnePlus 15 rumors: the good, the bad and the great

Danial_H
Danial_H
Arena Apprentice
• 5d ago

OnePlus fixed their green lines issue after moving to Chinese display suppliers rather than Samsung.

They improved their lower water/dustrpoof ratings.

Now camera hardware, photo processing maturity and batteries are improving nicely.


They do offer great value, especially after the price drops a few months later.

They still offer bootloader unlocking and custom ROMs, not many still allow this sort of freedom to control our hardware we purchase.


If we purchase something, we should have complete control. If we rent, understandably no.

Sadly most are going the route of we don't own our own purchases, licenses for many state this.

matistight
matistight
Arena Master
• 4d ago

Skips OnePlus 14 cause they're afraid of 4, yet OnePlus Nord 4 is perfectly fine?

MaxNix
MaxNix
Arena Apprentice
• 4d ago

1.5K screen resolution is a deal killer. I will keep my 100% screen One+ Pro 7 with its 2,K screen until I find another 2K screen phone. I use my screen everyday! Duh on One+ if they want to degrade it.

Juan2023
Juan2023
Arena Apprentice
• 3d ago
Please, from 2k to 1.5k, the human eye cannot see that.

UltimateMax
UltimateMax
Arena Apprentice
• 1d ago
Chinese display suppliers do have green lines too, just not widespread. Saw some on RedNote by Xiaomi devices. But still have less chance than Samsung.

harrycslau
harrycslau
Arena Apprentice
• 1d ago
I think it is really because the 1 is added before 4.

4 sounds like "die"

14 sounds like "must die"

