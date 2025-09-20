Home Discussions You are here 7 must-know OnePlus 15 rumors: the good, the bad and the great General Sebastian Pier • Published: Sep 20, 2025, 8:13 PM Phonearena team Join the discussion COMMENT All comments need to comply with our Community Guidelines Phonearena comments rules A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter. Things that are NOT allowed: Off-topic talk - you must stick to the subject of discussion Trolling - see a description Flame wars Offensive, hate speech - if you want to say something, say it politely Spam/Advertisements - these posts are deleted Multiple accounts - one person can have only one account Impersonations and offensive nicknames - these accounts get banned To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: New accounts created within the last 24 hours may experience restrictions on how frequently they can post or comment. These limits are in place as a precaution and will automatically lift. Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it. Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us. Danial_H Arena Apprentice • 5d ago ... OnePlus fixed their green lines issue after moving to Chinese display suppliers rather than Samsung.They improved their lower water/dustrpoof ratings.Now camera hardware, photo processing maturity and batteries are improving nicely.They do offer great value, especially after the price drops a few months later.They still offer bootloader unlocking and custom ROMs, not many still allow this sort of freedom to control our hardware we purchase.If we purchase something, we should have complete control. If we rent, understandably no.Sadly most are going the route of we don't own our own purchases, licenses for many state this. Like 7 Reactions All Quote matistight Arena Master • 4d ago ... Skips OnePlus 14 cause they're afraid of 4, yet OnePlus Nord 4 is perfectly fine? Like Reactions All Quote MaxNix Arena Apprentice • 4d ago ... 1.5K screen resolution is a deal killer. I will keep my 100% screen One+ Pro 7 with its 2,K screen until I find another 2K screen phone. I use my screen everyday! Duh on One+ if they want to degrade it. Like 1 Reactions All Quote Juan2023 Arena Apprentice • 3d ago ↵MaxNix said: 1.5K screen resolution is a deal killer. I will keep my 100% screen One+ Pro 7 with its 2,K screen until I find another 2K screen phone. I use my screen everyday! Duh on One+ if they want to degrade it. ... Please, from 2k to 1.5k, the human eye cannot see that. Like Reactions All Quote UltimateMax Arena Apprentice • 1d ago ↵Danial_H said: OnePlus fixed their green lines issue after moving to Chinese display suppliers rather than Samsung.They improved their lower water/dustrpoof ratings.Now camera hardware, photo processing maturity and batteries are improving nicely.They do offer great value, especially after the price drops a few months later.They still offer bootloader unlocking and custom ROMs, not many still allow this sort of freedom to control our hardware we purchase.If we purchase something, we should have complete control. If we rent, understandably no.Sadly most are going the route of we don't own our own purchases, licenses for many state this. ... Chinese display suppliers do have green lines too, just not widespread. Saw some on RedNote by Xiaomi devices. But still have less chance than Samsung. Like Reactions All Quote harrycslau Arena Apprentice • 1d ago ↵matistight said: Skips OnePlus 14 cause they're afraid of 4, yet OnePlus Nord 4 is perfectly fine? ... I think it is really because the 1 is added before 4.4 sounds like "die"14 sounds like "must die" Like Reactions All Quote Join the discussion Latest Discussions Has OnePlus really ended its Hasselblad partnership, or is it just rebranded: DetailMax Engine presented by Sebastian Pier • 2h ago 1 The Xiaomi 17 series is official – it wants to crush the iPhone 17, and it's being obvious about it by Tsveta Ermenkova • 4h ago 3 iPhone 17 production forced employees to work nights while their pay was withheld by Abdullah Asim • 7h ago 3 Trump moves closer to scoring a win with TikTok by Alan Friedman • 8h ago 1 View all discussions
