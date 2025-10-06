iPhone 16 Pro (Refurb) from $813 – Back Market

OnePlus is finally releasing Android 16 this month, but is your device going to get it?

Phonearena team
JC557
JC557
Arena Master
• 2d ago

OnePlus needs to do better on this front if they want to be competitive with Android enthusiasts otherwise it will just be Samsung and maybe Google on the public's mind so they need to entice the enthusiasts who focus on updates as much as they do phone features.

12sag02
12sag02
Arena Apprentice
• 1d ago
↵JC557 said:

OnePlus needs to do better on this front if they want to be competitive with Android enthusiasts otherwise it will just be Samsung and maybe Google on the public's mind so they need to entice the enthusiasts who focus on updates as much as they do phone features.

Much more important features than how fast a phone gets updates. Maybe not with Samsung and Google.

JC557
JC557
Arena Master
• 1d agoedited
↵12sag02 said:

Much more important features than how fast a phone gets updates. Maybe not with Samsung and Google.

You clearly can't read or comprehend the English language...

You also don't seem to know that security patches are also included with those updates.

