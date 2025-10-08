Home Discussions You are here Siri scandal returns: Apple under fresh investigation in France General Iskra Petrova • Published: Oct 08, 2025, 7:22 AM Phonearena team Join the discussion COMMENT All comments need to comply with our Community Guidelines Phonearena comments rules A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter. Things that are NOT allowed: Off-topic talk - you must stick to the subject of discussion Trolling - see a description Flame wars Offensive, hate speech - if you want to say something, say it politely Spam/Advertisements - these posts are deleted Multiple accounts - one person can have only one account Impersonations and offensive nicknames - these accounts get banned To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: New accounts created within the last 24 hours may experience restrictions on how frequently they can post or comment. These limits are in place as a precaution and will automatically lift. Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it. Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us. NunoB512 Arena Master • 22h ago ... " Back in 2019, Apple was under fire after the discovery that recordings from Siri were sent to third-party contractors for quality control purposes. Now, some six years later, France has decided to dig into it." It's one case after another, worldwide and even here in the US – far too many to ignore. To think Apple is innocent is naive. Let's talk security and privacy now. Like Reactions All Quote TuGa121 Arena Master • 21h ago ... Could you please confirm if it is indeed Apple that is responsible for this issue? If my memory serves me correctly, Google is the entity that has been involved in similar activities. Am I mistaken? Did Google not face legal consequences a few months ago for such actions? Were they not sued for similar offenses? I am merely raising this question for your consideration. #Just Saying. Like Reactions All Quote Danial_H Arena Apprentice • 21h ago ... Regardless of the company, people need to read the terms and conditions. Sure, they are in small fonts size and take too long to read, but they will help show all sorts of information that people who just click 'accept' won't be aware of. Like Reactions All Quote NunoB512 Arena Master • 20h ago ↵TuGa121 said: Could you please confirm if it is indeed Apple that is responsible for this issue? If my memory serves me correctly, Google is the entity that has been involved in similar activities. Am I mistaken? Did Google not face legal consequences a few months ago for such actions? Were they not sued for similar offenses? I am merely raising this question for your consideration. #Just Saying. ... LOL "Let's Keep On Giving Apple Passes." This is the definition of #ISheep, always denying issue after issue. There is never anything wrong going on with Apple. Like 3 Reactions All Quote Charlie2k Arena Apprentice • 16h ago ... "Privacy".... That's Apple Like Reactions All Quote ken_g1 Arena Apprentice • 27m ago ... This is the company who said they switched back to aluminum on the iPhone 17 for better heat dissipation due to the new super fast chip. Then they place the same chip in a super thin phone made of titanium. The same company removed the charging block to save the “environment.” It had nothing to do with profit. Sure, I trust them. I trust them as much as I trust any other company for profit. Like Reactions All Quote Join the discussion Latest Discussions The foldable iPhone's design mystery deepens – analysts can't agree on the material by Iskra Petrova • 17m ago 1 Google is making your old Pixel Watch feel new again by Johanna Romero • 10h ago 1 Subscribers nationwide should see an improvement in AT&T's 5G service by Alan Friedman • 13h ago 3 Numbers show T-Mobile and AT&T might be better choices for some customers than Verizon by Anam Hamid • 16h ago 3 View all discussions
