Siri scandal returns: Apple under fresh investigation in France

Phonearena team
NunoB512
NunoB512
22h ago

" Back in 2019, Apple was under fire after the discovery that recordings from Siri were sent to third-party contractors for quality control purposes. Now, some six years later, France has decided to dig into it." It's one case after another, worldwide and even here in the US – far too many to ignore. To think Apple is innocent is naive. Let's talk security and privacy now.

TuGa121
TuGa121
21h ago

Could you please confirm if it is indeed Apple that is responsible for this issue? If my memory serves me correctly, Google is the entity that has been involved in similar activities. Am I mistaken? Did Google not face legal consequences a few months ago for such actions? Were they not sued for similar offenses? I am merely raising this question for your consideration. #Just Saying.

Danial_H
Danial_H
21h ago

Regardless of the company, people need to read the terms and conditions. Sure, they are in small fonts size and take too long to read, but they will help show all sorts of information that people who just click 'accept' won't be aware of.

NunoB512
NunoB512
20h ago
LOL "Let's Keep On Giving Apple Passes." This is the definition of #ISheep, always denying issue after issue. There is never anything wrong going on with Apple.

Charlie2k
Charlie2k
16h ago

"Privacy".... That's Apple

ken_g1
ken_g1
27m ago

This is the company who said they switched back to aluminum on the iPhone 17 for better heat dissipation due to the new super fast chip. Then they place the same chip in a super thin phone made of titanium. The same company removed the charging block to save the “environment.” It had nothing to do with profit. Sure, I trust them. I trust them as much as I trust any other company for profit.

