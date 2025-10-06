Home Discussions You are here Samsung’s One UI 8 update for Galaxy S22 is here, and it brings almost nothing General Ilia Temelkov • Published: Oct 06, 2025, 3:01 PM Phonearena team Join the discussion COMMENT All comments need to comply with our Community Guidelines Phonearena comments rules A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter. "The last major update for Galaxy S22 devices skips all the cool features."Why even provide the update if it offers no significant improvements or the cool features ? I understand that it is intended to throw sand in the FAN GIRLS eyes. Got it. #Just Saying. Like 4 Reactions All Quote NunoB512 Arena Master • 2d ago ... The S22 series, while initially experiencing challenges such as overheating, represents the last device launch from Samsung with such issues. Through diligent updates, Samsung has successfully enhanced the device, potentially resulting in improved performance compared to its initial release. The device, which launched with Android 12, has been upgraded to Android 16 and now incorporates most of the current AI capabilities, demonstrating Samsung's commitment to supporting its products. Not all can say the same... Like 1 Reactions All Quote Qwerty22Twenty Arena Apprentice • 2d ago ↵TuGa121 said: "The last major update for Galaxy S22 devices skips all the cool features."Why even provide the update if it offers no significant improvements or the cool features ? I understand that it is intended to throw sand in the FAN GIRLS eyes. Got it. #Just Saying. ... 🥀.... Like 1 Reactions All Quote AltronLivez51 Arena Master • 2d ago ... To the writer, do you know what a security update is? It's a patch to seal a found vulnerability. It isnt meant to bring features. Are you really that ignorant to tech knowledge and terms?Security latch is a keyword. Like 1 Reactions All Quote limporgyuk Arena Apprentice • 2d ago ↵TuGa121 said: "The last major update for Galaxy S22 devices skips all the cool features."Why even provide the update if it offers no significant improvements or the cool features ? I understand that it is intended to throw sand in the FAN GIRLS eyes. Got it. #Just Saying. ... I have to like this comment because you know if Apple pulled this stunt, the numerous Samsung fangirls here would be relentlessly mocking them. Like 1 Reactions All Quote limporgyuk Arena Apprentice • 2d ago ↵AltronLivez51 said: To the writer, do you know what a security update is? It's a patch to seal a found vulnerability. It isnt meant to bring features. Are you really that ignorant to tech knowledge and terms?Security latch is a keyword. ... A 3.2GB file isn't a security update. Who's ignorant now?? Like 1 Reactions All Quote TuGa121 Arena Master • 1d ago ↵limporgyuk said: A 3.2GB file isn't a security update. Who's ignorant now?? ... Refrain from wasting your time, as this individual lacks the necessary knowledge and expertise to write effectively. He is another example of a person who pretends to be an engineer but lacks the required qualifications. Like Reactions All Quote plsnoregforcomments Arena Apprentice • 1d ago ... I installed this on my slighted newer (compared to S22) but cheaper A34.It's mostly aesthetic changes and under-the-hood improvements.Samsung needs to be more diligent, it has come a long way from the horrible TouchWiz days. One UI 7 was very unrefined and buggy when first released, then at least tolerable after a couple of patch updates. Like Reactions All Quote yerp86 Arena Apprentice • 22h ago ... After I updated it was like every single thang I was logged into was forgotten was crazy had to log back into 33 apps iv never had this happen before in the 20 years of owning samsung Like Reactions All Quote AltronLivez51 Arena Master • 6h ago ↵limporgyuk said: A 3.2GB file isn't a security update. Who's ignorant now?? ... Says who? You don't know what kind of hole is being closed. That would be you since you think only a file size tells you everything.The file size of a security patch can range significantly, from a few kilobytes for a simple component update to hundreds of megabytes for larger cumulative operating system or application updates. The size depends on the extent of the vulnerabilities being fixed, the specific software or operating system being patched, and the architecture (e.g., x86 vs. x64). Factors Influencing Patch SizeScope of the vulnerability: A patch addressing a single, small vulnerability will be much smaller than one that fixes multiple issues or a critical system-wide flaw. Software and operating system: Patches for core operating system components or large applications like Microsoft Office will generally be larger than patches for smaller utilities. System architecture: Updates for x64-based systems are often larger than those for x86-based systems due to differences in the architecture and included files. Cumulative updates: Monthly cumulative updates that include multiple security fixes and other improvements tend to be quite large. Like Reactions All Quote 1 1 2 2
