OnePlus 15 vs OnePlus 12: Expected differences

PhoneCollector Arena Apprentice • 2d ago ... The OnePlus 12 is the best designed OnePlus phone, as a curved screen fan Like 1 Reactions All Quote Brewski Arena Master • 2d ago ... Why are you comparing the newest OnePlus phone to one from 2 years ago?Kinda like your recent iPhone 17 Pro Max comparison to the OnePlus 13 from last year. (For a true generational comparision, the iPhone 17 should be compared to the OP15 which is 2 weeks away.) Like 1 Reactions All Quote CellNoy Arena Apprentice • 2d ago ... What a sloppily published review with unresolved self contradictions and omitted data!Not up to PhoneArena standards! Like 1 Reactions All Quote Alexispheros Arena Apprentice • 1d ago ... I was expecting a bigger display, around 7", as the previous two models, especially OnePlus 12, are too small. 6.82" means 5.7-5.9" in 18/9 format. So the phones at this range of 6.8 are just long, not bigger. And instead, they reduced it even more by using a 6.7" display?? That's a waste and huge disappoinment. Like Reactions All Quote
