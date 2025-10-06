iPhone 16 Pro (Refurb) from $813 – Back Market

OnePlus 15 vs OnePlus 12: Expected differences

General
Phonearena team
Join the discussion
PhoneCollector
PhoneCollector
Arena Apprentice
• 2d ago

The OnePlus 12 is the best designed OnePlus phone, as a curved screen fan

Like
1
Reactions
All
Quote
Brewski
Brewski
Arena Master
• 2d ago

Why are you comparing the newest OnePlus phone to one from 2 years ago?

Kinda like your recent iPhone 17 Pro Max comparison to the OnePlus 13 from last year. (For a true generational comparision, the iPhone 17 should be compared to the OP15 which is 2 weeks away.)

Like
1
Reactions
All
Quote
CellNoy
CellNoy
Arena Apprentice
• 2d ago

What a sloppily published review with unresolved self contradictions and omitted data!


Not up to PhoneArena standards!

Like
1
Reactions
All
Quote
Alexispheros
Alexispheros
Arena Apprentice
• 1d ago

I was expecting a bigger display, around 7", as the previous two models, especially OnePlus 12, are too small. 6.82" means 5.7-5.9" in 18/9 format. So the phones at this range of 6.8 are just long, not bigger. And instead, they reduced it even more by using a 6.7" display?? That's a waste and huge disappoinment.

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
Join the discussion

Latest Discussions

The foldable iPhone's design mystery deepens – analysts can't agree on the material

by Iskra Petrova • 1

Google is making your old Pixel Watch feel new again

by Johanna Romero • 1

Subscribers nationwide should see an improvement in AT&T's 5G service

by Alan Friedman • 3

Numbers show T-Mobile and AT&T might be better choices for some customers than Verizon

by Anam Hamid • 3
View all discussions
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless