Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Apple Watch Series 11: the 24-hour battery life isn't what you think

General
Phonearena team
Join the discussion
nucnuc
nucnuc
Arena Apprentice
• 1w ago
This comment was moderated for breaking our Community Guidelines.
nucnuc
nucnuc
Arena Apprentice
• 1w ago

Like the optical zoom lie... They created an 8x perception.

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
Join the discussion

Latest Discussions

Has OnePlus really ended its Hasselblad partnership, or is it just rebranded: DetailMax Engine presented

by Sebastian Pier • 1

The Xiaomi 17 series is official – it wants to crush the iPhone 17, and it's being obvious about it

by Tsveta Ermenkova • 3

iPhone 17 production forced employees to work nights while their pay was withheld

by Abdullah Asim • 3

Trump moves closer to scoring a win with TikTok

by Alan Friedman • 1
View all discussions
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless