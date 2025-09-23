Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra may hide your screen from prying eyes

General
Phonearena team
vwite2
vwite2
Arena Master
• 2d ago

I remember when greater viewing angles used to be a pro of a display lol

MusicNotes24
MusicNotes24
Arena Apprentice
• 2d agoedited
↵vwite2 said:

I remember when greater viewing angles used to be a pro of a display lol

I think you’re missing the point…I don’t need or want some weirdo looking at my phone while in line somewhere

TuGa121
TuGa121
Arena Master
• 2d ago

Now this is nice. I use privacy screens all the time.

