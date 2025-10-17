Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max

Discussion - OxygenOS 16 brings brains, beauty, and serious speed to OnePlus phones

stferrari
stferrari
Arena Apprentice
• 6h ago

This may be the first year I would even entertain a OnePlus phone. If they keep performing the high level refinements in both hardware and software, they are going to give Samsung and Apple a run for their money. They still have a way to go with carrier support and service channels here in the US but they certainly are making impressive hardware and software these days.

Juan2023
Juan2023
Arena Apprentice
• 5h ago
↵stferrari said:

This may be the first year I would even entertain a OnePlus phone. If they keep performing the high level refinements in both hardware and software, they are going to give Samsung and Apple a run for their money. They still have a way to go with carrier support and service channels here in the US but they certainly are making impressive hardware and software these days.

It has good support with tmobile and att

stferrari
stferrari
Arena Apprentice
• 3h ago
↵Juan2023 said:

It has good support with tmobile and att

Thanks. I heard T-Mobile was ok but didnt know AT&T was also. May i ask? What about service if you need repairs? Are there local and domestic repair centers in the US?

