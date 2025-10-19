Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max

Discussion - Apple is setting up the foldable iPhone for a lot of disappointment

General
Phonearena team
chris_ccy07
chris_ccy07
Arena Apprentice
• 1d ago

It's fine. Apple has such a loyal and blind fan base that they will even buy a brick with an Apple logo on it.


Once u factor that in then Apples foldable iPhone will still sell and profit a considerable amount of money.


Meanwhile TuGa is typing a 3 thousand word essay to defend all the problems mentioned by the author above.

NunoB512
NunoB512
Arena Master
• 1d agoedited

" The company has had years of bad software updates, with my favorite one being the iPadOS 18 fiasco, where M4 iPad models were being bricked. Now, its hardware is having problems too.

The new iPhone 17 Pro redesign, which was supposed to improve cellular coverage, ended up running into problems. Cellular reception on the iPhone 17 Pro was awful, and updates didn’t fix this problem for everyone.

Furthermore, the iPhone 17 Pro has durability issues as well. The new aluminum chassis, though great for heat dissipation, is very susceptible to fall damage. Lastly, now Cosmic Orange iPhone 17 Pro models are losing their color, turning a shade of pink instead. This isn’t an isolated incident by any means, either.


All of this, to me at least, signals that Apple has a lot of problems that it needs to be attending to right now. Aiming for the world’s most perfect foldable smartphone isn’t just technically undoable, I honestly don’t trust Apple to be the one to do it." PA said it all, Apple's search for perfection is a myth, they by far have been having the most issues for the longest. Apple is just #CopyPaste they take features from others rename them weirdly and launch them as revolutionary, and the #ISheep don't seem to care and just "Give Them Passes", making Apple slack and release subpar devices that on the long run affects the real user.

Nokfan1603
Nokfan1603
Arena Apprentice
• 1d ago
"Apple's quest for perfection" is an excuse. The truth is that they are not yet capable of producing a foldable as good as Samsung's.


Crispin_Gatieza
Crispin_Gatieza
Arena Master
• 1d ago

I don't see anything wrong with chasing "perfection". The early 90s Lexus slogan was "the relentless pursuit of perfection" and nobody had a problem with it. If it weren't for constantly reaching for the unattainable, we wouldn't have 3-cylinder Fords pushing 150hp. That's 20 more horses than a malaise-era Chevy small-block V-8. I'm not an Apple fan, far from it, but I hope they pull it off. We all get to benefit from it since it will be just a matter of time before every OEM is in on the technology.

J2017
J2017
Arena Master
• 1d ago
chris_ccy07 said:

It's fine. Apple has such a loyal and blind fan base that they will even buy a brick with an Apple logo on it.


Once u factor that in then Apples foldable iPhone will still sell and profit a considerable amount of money.


Meanwhile TuGa is typing a 3 thousand word essay to defend all the problems mentioned by the author above.

Correction toogah is getting Chatgpt to type a 3000 word response.

J2017
J2017
Arena Master
• 1d agoedited
Crispin_Gatieza said:

I don't see anything wrong with chasing "perfection". The early 90s Lexus slogan was "the relentless pursuit of perfection" and nobody had a problem with it. If it weren't for constantly reaching for the unattainable, we wouldn't have 3-cylinder Fords pushing 150hp. That's 20 more horses than a malaise-era Chevy small-block V-8. I'm not an Apple fan, far from it, but I hope they pull it off. We all get to benefit from it since it will be just a matter of time before every OEM is in on the technology.

Everyone is already in on foldable technology Huawei,Samsung,Google,Motorola,OnePlus, Oppo,Honor,Vivo, Xiaomi,Tecno,Nubia, Infinix. The Chinese are pouring tons of money into R&D every year that's why they are innovating and I'm sure theyre working hard to eliminate the crease. You can pour tons of money into R&D when you aren't beholden to shareholders like Apple.

J2017
J2017
Arena Master
• 1d ago
Nokfan1603 said: "Apple's quest for perfection" is an excuse. The truth is that they are not yet capable of producing a foldable as good as Samsung's.

It's partly that but mostly cutting edge technology cuts into profits and Apple exec is on record saying that they will give the consumer whats "good enough" anything cutting edge and expensive will have to be rigorously analyzed, tested etc before being implemented in their phones. Why do you think they just got rid of 60 hz screens?

player911
player911
Arena Apprentice
• 1d ago

Apple has never perfected anything.


Apple waits until technology has "matured", which is basically saying they are NOT cutting edge nor invented anything worthwhile.


"Chasing perfection" is just another way of saying they haven't figured it out yet.

MsPooks
MsPooks
Arena Master
• 20h ago
player911 said:

Apple has never perfected anything.


Apple waits until technology has "matured", which is basically saying they are NOT cutting edge nor invented anything worthwhile.


"Chasing perfection" is just another way of saying they haven't figured it out yet.

Actually, it's another way of saying SOMEBODY ELSE hasn't figured it out yet. That's why I commented in another story on this topic here: you'll know the folding iPhone is coming when the Chinese or Koreans show us a flat display.

MsPooks
MsPooks
Arena Master
• 20h ago

Has "Apple" actually said any of what's claimed in this article though? Or is it just "analysts" and "influencers" who have been hyping up something that was never actually happening in the first place?


I'm not defending Apple, but I'm wondering who has actually been making these claims and statements.

